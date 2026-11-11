College basketball action continues on Wednesday with seven games involving top-25 teams, including defending national champion Michigan (No. 20) against Marquette at 7 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites in that matchup, while No. 21 USC is an 8.5-point road favorite against Cal in the nightcap (11 p.m. ET). SportsLine's proven computer model and experts have teamed up to provide college basketball best bets for those games, along with Nevada vs. UCSB. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Wednesday college basketball best bets (odds subject to change):

Michigan (-3.5) vs. Marquette

UCSB (+1.5) vs. Nevada



Cal (+8.5) vs. USC

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday college basketball parlay would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to win $550). Bet on college basketball games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Michigan (-3.5) vs. Marquette

Michigan is coming off its first loss of the season, as it fell to No. 4 UConn in an 85-77 final last Friday. The Wolverines have only hit 22.6% of their 3-pointers through two games, but with capable shooters like Trey McKenney, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Elliot Cadeau in the lineup, those numbers should improve quickly. While Michigan got some early experience against a fellow title contender, Marquette's first two games have come against Mercyhurst and Detroit. The model expects this to be a tough test for the Golden Eagles, as Michigan covers the spread in 70% of simulations. Get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 bet at DraftKings:

UCSB (+1.5) vs. Nevada

"Nevada needed overtime to beat the Gaels at home in their last game," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "UC Santa Barbara has been very good at home over the last few seasons while also returning more production and experience than the Wolfpack. Nevada returns a decent amount of production from last season but Steve Alford has not been historically great on the road during his tenure. The Gauchos have more efficient scorers from beyond the arc especially at home." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Cal (+8.5) vs. USC

Former Pac-12 rivals will meet in a non-conference matchup at 11 p.m. ET, with USC trying to improve to 3-0. It has opened the season with wins over Milwaukee and Wichita State, while Cal is coming off a loss to No. 10 Houston. The Golden Bears struggled in the paint against Houston's size, but USC is a perimeter-oriented team. Cal picked up a 71-66 win over USC when these teams met two years ago, and the model has the Golden Bears winning outright again on Wednesday, covering the spread in a whopping 88% of simulations. Claim the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to get $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 bet, win or lose:

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