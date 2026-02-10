The Big Ten is loaded with strong men's college basketball teams and two of the best face off Tuesday when the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers host the 13th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. Both teams have hit recent speed bumps and are trying to get rolling again, but both come in off victories. The Cornhuskers (21-2, 10-2) lost two in a row to top-10 Big Ten teams before easing past Rutgers 80-68 on Saturday. The Boilermakers (19-4, 9-3) broke a three-game slide by demolishing Maryland 103-63 on Feb. 1 before knocking off Oregon 68-64 in their Saturday matchup.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Here are the model's picks for No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 7 Nebraska.

Purdue vs. Nebraska model picks for Feb. 10

Nebraska -1.5

The Cornhuskers' only losses are by three points at Michigan -- which could be the nation's No. 1 team in next week's poll -- and current No. 8 Illinois 78-69 at home. Purdue lost to UCLA, Illinois and Indiana in succession and comes off a four-point victory against a bad Oregon team. Purdue has failed to cover the spread in eight of its past nine games, while Nebraska has covered in six of nine. Nebraska, which is 8-3-1 ATS in Big Ten games, is covering in 51% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Nebraska money line

Nebraska was unbeaten before its loss to the Wolverines and proved in that game that it can run with the best. The Huskers have the third-best defense in the Big Ten, allowing just over 66 points per game and ranking 11th in KenPom's defensive rating, while Purdue yields almost 69 and ranks 26th. It should be a physical matchup and Purdue has struggled offensively recently on the road, scoring 67 points in away losses to both UCLA and Indiana. The SportsLine model has Nebraska winning in 55% of its simulations.

Over 148.5

These teams average a combined 163 points per game and while Purdue has had issues lately, it still ranks third in offensive rating at KenPom. The Boilermakers share the Big Ten lead in 3-point field goal percentage (38.5) and Nebraska is tied for fifth (35.7%). With strong defenses on both sides, this isn't going to be a major shootout but these teams can get hot from outside. The model has Over 148.5 hitting in a massive 71.6% of simulations, with its projected total at more than 155 points.