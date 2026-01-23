The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines look to keep rolling Friday night when they host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten rivalry game. The Wolverines (17-1) have been dominant at both ends most of the season and have won three straight by double digits since losing to Wisconsin 91-88 on Jan. 10. The Buckeyes (13-5) started 6-0 but have been up-and-down since. They are 7-5 since conference play began, including 5-3 in Big Ten games, although three of their losses have been to ranked teams. The Wolverines have a balanced attack with one of the nation's best frontcourts -- featuring Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara -- and a deadly transition game. OSU is led by its back-court duo of senior Bruce Thornton and talented sophomore John Mobley Jr.

Friday's game tips off at 8 p.m. ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Buckeyes have a strong duo in Thornton and Mobley, and they won't go down quietly. Thornton is the passionate team leader and averages 20.7 points and 1.3 steals, while Mobley scores 15.3 points per game and is an elite shooter. Both Thornton and Mobley make 41.4% of their attempts from 3-point range.

The Wolverines are heavy favorites for a reason. The Buckeyes have scored 168 points over their past two games, led by Mobley with 54 and Thornton with 43. Mobley has hit 11 of his 23 3-point attempts in the past two games and averages 2.9 made 3's per game, third-most in the Big Ten. OSU is 22nd in the nation in shooting percentage (49.8) and sixth in free-throw shooting (79%). Michigan's only loss came on its home floor two weeks ago.

The Wolverines allow a fair amount of points, but opponents shoot just 36.2% from the field against them, second-lowest in the nation. However, they are 44th in the nation in 3-point defense (30.2%) and the Buckeyes are a strong shooting team that could exploit that Friday. They also could try to slow the game down and attempt to get the Michigan big men in foul trouble. And this being a huge rivalry across all sports, strong-willed players like Thornton will be going all-out on defense.