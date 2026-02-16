The Big 12 will once again take center stage on "Big Monday" when the Houston Cougars visit the Iowa State Cyclones on Monday, Feb. 16 in a matchup of two top-5 sides. The Cougars are coming off a 78-64 win over Kansas State and have won six games in a row, while the Cyclones bounced back from a loss to TCU with a 74-56 win over Kansas on Saturday. Iowa State has not lost yet at home this season, while Houston is 5-1 on the road.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated Over/Under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Houston vs. Iowa State model picks for Feb. 16

Houston +2.5

Kelvin Sampson's squad covers the spread in 52% of model simulations. The Cougars are 4-2 ATS on the road this season but just 2-4 ATS against ranked opponents. This is the first contest of the season where they have been underdogs. On the flip side, the Cyclones are just 7-6-1 ATS as the home team despite having a perfect overall record in Ames.

Iowa State money line

Even though the model is backing Houston on the spread, it is taking Iowa State on the money line as the Cyclones win in 56% of simulations. Houston's lone loss this season did come on the road at Texas Tech, while Iowa State has not lost yet at home and is coming off a massive victory over Kansas on Saturday. Iowa State is 19-2 on the season after a win.

Over 134.5

These are two of the best defensive teams in the country, according to KenPom, with Houston ranking fifth in defensive efficiency and Iowa State right behind in sixth. However, the SportsLine model still likes the Over on this low total as it hits in 80.4% of simulations and receives a "B" grade. Houston is 10-15 to the Over on the season, while Iowa State is 11-14 to the Over, so expect a defensive showdown in Ames on Monday.