The No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders will try to bounce back from a surprising loss when they host the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 battle Monday night in Lubbock. The Red Raiders (16-5) suffered an 88-80 setback at UCF on Saturday, snapping a five-game win streak that included victories against ranked BYU and Houston teams. The Jayhawks (16-5) come off a 90-82 victory against BYU that extended their win streak to five games, a run that also includes handing Iowa State its first loss on Jan. 13.

Monday's game at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, tips off at 9 p.m. ET.

The Red Raiders are 9-12 against the spread but 6-5 ATS at home, and the model has them winning by five and covering the spread in 51% of its simulations. Kansas star Darryn Peterson played just 20 minutes against BYU -- though he scored 18 points -- as he continues to deal with hamstring and ankle issues. Saturday's issues appeared related to cramping, but he missed most of the second half and has played in just 11 games. TTU star JT Toppin has had no such issues and scored 27 and had 10 rebounds against UCF, while Christian Anderson and Donovan Atwell were a combined 6-of-14 on 3-pointers. Kansas is 14-7 against the spread but 3-3 ATS on the road and 3-2 ATS against ranked teams.

The model has the Jayhawks winning in 35% of its simulations, offering some value with the plus-money payout. If Peterson can stay on the court, he will be the best player on the floor. He hit six of eight shots Saturday, was the team's second-leading scorer and had three steals despite exiting the game three minutes into the second half. Bryson Tiller led KU with 21 points, hitting three of five from 3-point range as the Jayhawks shot 50% from outside the arc. Tre White hits 43.9% from 3-point range and scores 14.8 points, while Flory Bidunga scores 14.5 and averages 8.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

Neither of these teams score a ton of points, with Texas Tech ranking seventh in the Big 12 in scoring (84.0 points per game) while Kansas is 13th (78.8). But this is a fairy low total and the model projects the score to go just Over this number, with Over 154.5 hitting 51.2% of the time. Texas Tech has gone Over its game totals in four of its past five games, with the only Under still eclipsing Monday's line. Four straight Red Raiders games have gone Over 154.5, with the past three going over 165.