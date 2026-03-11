College basketball conference tournament championship week continues to roll on Wednesday, March 11 with the Southland, Patriot League and Big Sky conference tournaments wrapping up. McNeese State is going for its third straight Southland tournament win, Lehigh tries to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade when it faces Boston University in the Patriot League title game and Montana tries to add to its collection of Big Sky conference tournament championships when it takes on Idaho.

We'll look at each game and give our best bets, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated Over/Under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Southland, Patriot League, Big Sky conference tournament final picks

Stephen F. Austin money line vs. McNeese State

The Cowboys entered the national spotlight in last year's NCAA Tournament thanks to viral student manager Amir Khan, but they're now trying to show they weren't a one-hit wonder. Despite being the No. 2 seed in the conference, first-year head coach Bill Armstrong's side is favored over Stephen F. Austin in Wednesday's game. The Lumberjacks split the two meetings with McNeese State during the regular season, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 52% of simulations as underdogs in Wednesday's game for a "B" grade play.

Lehigh money line vs. Boston University

The Mountain Hawks rose to fame after their upset of No. 2 Duke in the NCAA Tournament back in 2012 but the school hasn't been dancing since. That could change Wednesday when Lehigh faces Boston University. The Terriers have been living on the edge in this conference tournament, taking out No. 5 seed American and No. 1 seed Navy on shots in the final 10 seconds. The SportsLine model sees another close game on Wednesday but backs Lehigh to win in 50% of simulations as the underdog. That's also a "B" grade play, per the model.

Montana money line vs. Idaho

Idaho has won three straight games to reach the Big Sky conference tournament final, including taking out No. 2 Montana State, which recently three-peated in this bracket. The Vandals now need to beat the Grizzlies, who are the defending champions and the most successful school in the Big Sky with 12 conference tournament championships. Montana is seeking back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2018-19 and the SportsLine model sees value here with the Grizzlies winning in 48% of simulations as underdogs.