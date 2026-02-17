One day after a thrilling contest between No. 2 Houston and No. 6 Iowa State, the Big Ten will take the spotlight on Tuesday with No. 1 Michigan heading to West Lafayette to battle No. 7 Purdue. The Wolverines and Boilermakers matching up is just one of many big-time college basketball games on the docket for Tuesday. We're looking at college basketball predictions today from the SportsLine Projection Model and highlighting the best trades with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS using those projections.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events, including sports. This is similar to the stock market, where the price of each contract can change based on injury news and trade volume. Kalshi's share prices are correlated to the probability of an event happening. For example, Villanova is trading at 64 cents per share on Kalshi for its matchup against Xavier. That implies Villanova has a 64% chance of beating Xavier. Kalshi pays out $1 for every successful contract. Users can also cash out their shares early before the market resolves, either gaining or losing value based on how market prices have fluctuated since the user first bought their contracts.

College basketball best trades for Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Boilermakers win outright at home over Michigan in 63% of SportsLine simulations, which is good for a "B" grade. Purdue is trading at 42 cents on Kalshi. Michigan has won the last two games in the head-to-head series, with the most recent win being a 86-68 triumph in the Big Ten conference tournament quarterfinal a year ago. However, Purdue had won four in a row over Michigan prior to the last two meetings.

Georgia and Kentucky meet in a high-stakes SEC showdown with the Bulldogs trying to remain on the right side of the bubble and the Wildcats looking to bounce back from a loss to Florida. The Wildcats win by more than 7.5 points in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations. They win in 79% of simulations. You can trade for Kentucky on Kalshi at 73 cents.

North Carolina renews its Tobacco Road rivalry with NC State on Tuesday and the Tar Heels could be getting Henri Veesaar back for this clash. The Wolfpack are trying to snap a two-game losing streak and get another signature win on their resume, but they've largely been on the wrong side of this matchup. North Carolina has won eight of the last 10 meetings and four of the last five. The Tar Heels are underdogs thanks to Veesaar being questionable and Caleb Wilson being out, but the SportsLine model has them winning in 38% of its simulations. At Kalshi, you can trade for North Carolina at 28 cents.

Despite losses to Michigan, Illinois and Purdue in recent weeks, the Nebraska Cornhuskers still carry a top-10 ranking heading into a rivalry matchup with Iowa on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes are also up against the bubble, and are coming off a 21-point loss to Purdue. The SportsLine model sees Iowa winning by more than 1.5 points in 65% of its simulations. The Hawkeyes win outright in 69% of simulations. You can trade Iowa shares on Kalshi at 52 cents.