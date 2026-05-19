A pair of international games highlight Week 1 of the 2026 college football season, and many sportsbooks already have posted odds on these contests.

The first matchup of the international doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 29, features the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels at noon Eastern on ESPN from Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. This will be followed by the Virginia Cavaliers meeting the NC State Wolfpack (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The early college football betting odds from Caesars Sportsbook have Viriginia as a 3-point favorite with an over/under of 53.5 and TCU as a 6.5-point favorite with a total of 49.5.

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Last year, the Horned Frogs ruined coach Bill Belichick's anticipated debut as coach of the Tar Heels, rolling to a 48-14 road blowout before a national television audience. TCU went on to a 9-4 season that included a 30-27 overtime victory against USC in the Alamo Bowl, while North Carolina stumbled to a 4-8 mark despite showing some signs of improvement down the stretch.

Virginia is coming off a breakout 11-3 season in 2025 under coach Tony Elliott in which it reached the ACC Championship Game and notched a 13-7 victory over Missouri in the Gator Bowl. The Cavaliers consistently played at a high level and also found good some fortune of variance, winning three of their four contests that went to overtime. The Wolfpack were erratic at times, as three of their five losses came by at least 21 points, but they surged down the stretch to win four of five and capped an 8-5 campaign with a 31-7 victory over Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl.

In this chaotic age of NIL and the transfer portal, there are still many pieces to fall in place for all these programs before the opening kickoffs, but we'll provide a couple initial leans based upon available information.

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TCU lost quarterback Josh Hoover to national champion Indiana, but the Frogs have replaced him with celebrated Harvard transfer Jaden Craig and a slew of other playmakers from the portal. Veteran edge Paul Oyewale entered the portal but chose to return to TCU, bolstering what is expected to be an improved defensive front.

Belichick hired the well-traveled Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator and made several other staffing changes in an effort to shake things up. Even so, early reports are less than promising. Numerous outlets reported this week that receiver Shanard Clower and defensive back Ty Adams have left the team following spring practice and are expected to enter the transfer portal. Incoming freshman Travis Burgess is considered the best talent among a four-way race for the starting quarterback position. Given TCU's edge in both stability and overall talent, we'll lean with the favored Frogs to cover the -6.5 spread.

A leaky defense was a major flaw last year for the Wolfpack, and it will likely be a question mark again following the departure of several of the unit's leaders led by tackle Brandon Cleveland, who was drafted in the seventh round by the Las Vegas Raiders. But strong-armed quarterback CJ Bailey will return for his third season as starter to lead what should be an explosive offense.

Viriginia veteran edge rusher Fisher Camac leads what is expected to be a strong defensive front bolstered by an infusion of transfer talent. Missouri transfer Beau Pribula, who went 7-3 as the Tigers' starter last season, is the reported front-runner at QB over fellow transfer Eli Holstein, who showed dual-threat ability at Pittsburgh while going 9-5 as a starter over two seasons.

At first blush, this appears to be a fairly even matchup, with Virginia boasting an edge defensively, while NC State should be more polished offensively in Week 1. The Wolfpack overcame a 10-point deficit to win last year's meeting 35-31, and we'll take them +3 with our initial lean this year.

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