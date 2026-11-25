It's Week 13 of the 2026 college football season, which means we've reached Rivalry Week. The race for the College Football Playoff continues and before the season wraps up, heated rivals will square off with bragging rights and more on the line. Will favorites have the upper hand against their foes or will underdogs spring upsets? Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Week 13 college football with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has scanned the Rivalry Week college football slate and put together two parlays, one featuring all favorites and the other comprising of underdogs. Those interested in college football betting and parlay betting should check out his selections before making any wagers at top sports betting apps.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Rivalry Week. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Week 13 college football with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on the college football card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by SportsLine. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Rivalry Week favorites parlay

Iowa money line vs. Nebraska

Why wait until Saturday when there is an enticing game on Black Friday? This seems like Iowa's finest team in ages, with the nation's stingiest scoring defense (12.2 points per game) and a functional offense speared by running back L.J. Phillips Jr. Nebraska just pulled off an upset of Ohio State, but the Huskers' previous 31 meetings with teams ranked in the AP poll did not end well (Iowa stands 13th). The Hawkeyes have taken down four Big Ten opponents in a row and have handled the last 14 visitors unranked by AP. Expect the pediatric cancer patients and their families whom the Hawkeyes wonderfully salute in-game to have a victory party.

Florida money line vs. Florida State

Another Friday special, this one from the Sunshine State. It stands to reason that, in these SEC-ACC faceoffs, the members of the former conference would have weathered the tougher schedule. Indeed, the Gators' ranks fourth in FBS, the Seminoles 34th. In the lesser league, the Seminoles rank 11th in offense and 13th in defense. They entered last Saturday's game without the top four running backs starting the season, all victims of an injury mini-epidemic, and the fill-in averaged 3 yards per carry. FSU interim coach Rick Stockstill fills out the string. This being a nasty rivalry, the Gators need not dig deep for incentive.

Louisville money line vs. Kentucky

In the battle of the Bluegrass, to say the teams are headed in opposite directions qualifies as an understatement. Louisville rides a six-game win streak while regularly scoring at least 40 points. The glow is off Kentucky's season with three straight setbacks following a 7-1 start with 34 accumulated points in the latest three outings. The Cardinals can strike quickly, with a No. 4 ranking in gains of 30-plus yards. The Wildcats have grown unfamiliar with their own chunk yardage successes. Even with a new coach, they are aware that Louisville has claimed the last two clashes by a combined count of 82-14. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets when wagering on Week 13 college football:

CFB Rivalry Week underdogs parlay

Oklahoma money line vs. Missouri

Oklahoma became almost an afterthought after splitting its first eight games. Since then, the Sooners have knocked off three SEC foes -- two ranked -- by an aggregate 44 points. The Sooners' defense sits atop the SEC hierarchy for yards given up, and quarterback John Mateer is finally living up to his preseason reputation as a fringe Heisman Trophy possibility. Mizzou did beat Kentucky last Saturday but had fallen in three of the previous four games. As the season winds down for non-CFP participants, momentum matters. It's on the Sooners' side.

Louisiana Tech money line vs. Georgia Southern

Louisiana Tech and Georgia Southern have been white-hot, but their streaks are not created equally. Of the visiting Bulldogs' eight straight wins, the last six have been forged by an average of 28 points per game. In the last two: 111 points scored. While they have a berth in the Sun Belt title game, motives remain. A win means hosting the game while a defeat sends them back to Statesboro for the championship tilt. There is little separating these squads, so give us the one whose only losses are to LSU and Baylor. Spend $5+ on Week 13 CFB games at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

UAB money line vs. North Texas

Out for North Texas are not just one or two quarterbacks. Heck, not even only three or four. The Mean Green resorted to converted WR James Tyre last week. While he performed admirably in the emergency, the fifth-stringer Tyre appears likely to confront the AAC's No. 4 defense that limited AAC leader UTSA to 19 points in a just-missed upset. Forget the Mean Green's top offensive ranking. With so many QBs sidelined, it warrants an asterisk. The Blazers have yielded a mere 39 points over the last three weeks.