It's Week 12 of the 2026 college football season, and that means the College Football Playoff rankings loom large with every result. Rivalry week isn't quite upon us just yet, but teams might look ahead to those showdowns and ignore tough spots this week. Can favorites tune out the noise and focus on the task at hand, or will underdogs be able to spring some upsets and throw more chaos into the CFP picture?

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has scanned the Week 12 college football slate and put together two parlays, one featuring all favorites and the other comprising of underdogs. Those interested in college football betting and parlay betting should check out his selections before making any wagers at top sports betting apps.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 12.

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Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on the college football card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by SportsLine. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 12 favorites parlay

UCLA money line vs. Michigan

C'mon, UCLA is this small of a favorite? It's a matchup of Biggest Success Story against Biggest Bust of 2026. The Bruins' defense against the Wolverines' offense is a massive mismatch, with UCLA ranked sixth in average points yielded (14.1) and Michigan 131st for points scored (18.3). When the latter cannot settle on a starting quarterback at this late stage of the season, it's trouble. The Bruins bring it every week; the Wolverines perhaps every month. With coach Kyle Whittingham presumed one-and-done, the host team's motivation is much lower than its title-minded guest.

Texas Tech money line vs. Baylor

It's a safe assumption that Texas Tech will not score north of 50 for the third consecutive game. Baylor, after all, holds down the No. 2 rank in Big 12 scoring defense. However, much of its success is rooted in stopping the run, and the Red Raiders have traveled easily by air since Thomas Castellanos stepped in at quarterback. In fact, the dual-threat quarterback has shouldered the bulk of the team's carries. Tech is 4-1 straight up on the road and is surely peeved at dropping in the CFP rankings despite a 25-point win over Oklahoma State.

Iowa money line vs. Illinois

We allow ourselves one near-gimme each week without too large of a money line on the minus side. Poor Carson Boyd, who has launched four passes this season, is in line to start for Illinois against the stingiest scoring defense in the land at 11.7 points per game. If the Illini wish to limit Boyd's passing, they must contend with the No. 5 rush defense. For the Hawkeyes, November is usually a month to remember. They're on a 25-5 straight-up streak in it. Since Halloween, they've outpointed opponents by 82-17 in three wins.

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CFB Week 12 underdogs parlay

Iowa State money line vs. UCF

Let's take an early stand with Iowa State on a Friday night. The mass exodus of transfers and a new coach were causes for the Cyclones' slow start. They are on an upward arc, with last weekend's bulldozing of Cincinnati a season peak. UCF has regressed since an asterisk-filled upset of BYU a month ago. You can't go wrong with the nation's foremost rusher in your backfield. The Cyclones proudly claim Aiden Flora as such. Their road record is worrisome, but momentum is on their side.

Florida Atlantic money line vs. South Florida

The FAU pick comes with a caveat. Easton Messer, one of FBS' foremost receivers with 13 TDs and 1,033 yards, was listed as questionable on Wednesday. If he plays, he would join the No. 18-ranked offense, amassing 38.3 points per game, against a foe that was roughed up for 51 points last week. FAU followed a 60-29 win two Saturdays ago with a loss at Tulsa, but it came with an excuse — the grounding of flights that resulted in a late team arrival. The Owls have not been toppled at home this season.

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Tulane money line vs. North Texas

Not only is QB Tayven Jackson, the nation's No. 6 passer, shelved for North Texas, but third-stringer Chris Jimerson is next in the queue because of another injury. The Mean Green pile up 41.8 points per game, but the production could take a downturn with the first-time starter. The health news is comforting for the Green Wave, with premier running back Johnnie Daniels back after a week's injury break. Tulane has hardly impressed lately but can secure a bowl invite with a win.