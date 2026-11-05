College football never fails to disappoint, and that's certainly been the case in recent weeks. Upsets have been abundant of late with a top-two team losing four weeks in a row, and Week 10 figures to be very important with so many massive games on the schedule, including a key SEC clash between LSU and Alabama. Should you back one of these teams as part of your college football parlays for Week 10?

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has looked over the Week 10 college football landscape and built two parlays for the schedule, with one featuring all favorites and the other consisting of underdogs. He's included the Alabama at LSU game in one of his parlays. If you're looking to get into college football betting and parlay betting, make sure to check out his selections before making any wagers at the best sports betting apps.

Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 10.

Bet on college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on Week 10's college football card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by SportsLline. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 10 favorites parlay

Oklahoma State money line vs. Kansas State

In one corner, Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker, projected widely as the first quarterback taken in the next draft. In the opposite corner, Kansas State's Blake Barnett, its fourth starter in four games. My, how the Wildcats miss their No. 1, the injured Avery Johnson. The Cowboys own the third-best offensive rank in FBS for offensive yards per snap, while the Wildcats' defense stands 81st for per-play allowance. Their rush defense is rock-bottom in the Big 12, setting up a productive day for yards-eating running back Caleb Hawkins.

LSU money line vs. Alabama

In the LSU locker room, the defense can give the offense some grief: "You guys are only ranked sixth in FBS? Keep trying and maybe you'll match our No. 4 ranking." Such two-pronged status is especially impressive in the heavyweight SEC. The Tigers are untouched at home, sweeping their games at a 36.2-point clip. The Crimson Tide's most forgettable outing was their previous roadie, a 16-point drumming by Tennessee. The schedule makers threw Bama a bone with an afternoon start, but LSU is dazzling at any time of day.

San Jose State money line vs. Northern Illinois

In its first season as a Mountain West member, Northern Illinois must feel like the fraternity pledge getting hazed during initiation. The Huskies are the last winless FBS team standing -- or perhaps lying down in the fetal position. They just enjoyed a relatively high note in a seven-point setback at UNLV yet must turn around and return to the Pacific Time Zone. San Jose State is no great shakes but lay claim to four wins. Until NIU finds a way, it's a play against.

Bet on Week 10 college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

CFB Week 10 underdogs parlay

Illinois money line vs. Nebraska

Let's not wait until Saturday for the first 'dog. Nebraska has come oh-so-close the last three games, bowing by a combined 13 points. Illinois has moved in reverse, taking its last three by an aggregate 15 points. Clearly, a tight game looms. We side with the Illini, whose defense has figured things out and whose quarterback, Katin Houser, has recovered from injury. The hot team is on the plus side of the money line, with the chilly side getting a minus number -- on the road, no less. Go figure.

Boston College money line vs. Florida State

Props to the interim coaches stepping in for fired bosses last week. North Carolina State and Baylor triumphed while Maryland played decently in defeat. Florida State might not fare as well after Mike Norvell was axed. Yards will not come easy with the Seminoles losing standout wideout Duce Robinson on Saturday and running backs thinned out by injuries. Not even Tre Wisner, a third-stringer on opening day, might be available. Before its horrid loss at Duke, Boston College had won two in a row. The Eagles have dropped just one of four home gigs.

Air Force money line vs. Army

As service academies, Air Force and Army run the ball effectively, of course. One is lousy at halting the run. That would be the Black Knights, who yield 5.1 yards per tote, ninth-worst in FBS. It might not matter that the Falcons won last weekend with nary a completion -- and just three passes thrown. The Knights' 27-point spanking by Memphis suggests that scheduling challenges caught up with them. They weathered a pair of back-to-back road games and faced three straight foes coming off open dates. Being all they can be is tough nowadays.