College football has somehow reached Week 11 of the 2026 season, and it's do-or-tie time for quite a few teams. One of the more important matchups of Week 11 sees the 7-2 Texas Longhorns visiting the 6-3 LSU Tigers. Neither team can afford another slipup at this stage of the season, especially LSU, which is searching for a signature win in Lane Kiffin's first season.

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has looked over the Week 11 college football landscape and built two college football parlays for the schedule, with one featuring all favorites and the other consisting of underdogs. He's included the Texas at LSU game in one of his parlays. If you're looking to get into college football betting and parlay betting, make sure to check out his selections before making any wagers at the best sports betting apps.

Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 11.

Bet on college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on Week 11's college football card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs, for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by SportsLline. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 11 favorites parlay

Houston money line vs. Colorado

It's desirable to get off to a strong start with a Friday selection, so oblige us with this apparent layup. Houston, ranked 14th by the College Football Playoff committee, is in the chase for a playoff berth while Colorado tries to keep from drowning. The Cougars' lone two losses came against fellow playoff contenders Texas Tech and Utah by a combined 10 points. Their offense has perked up with three 30+ point outbursts in the four most recent games. Colorado's only victory in a seven-game stretch happened in overtime. Coach Deion Sanders' one stellar season has become a blip.

Wisconsin money line vs. Maryland

A coaching change paid off last week for Maryland which halted a six-game slide under interim Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. The Terrapins were outgained by Purdue, though, so let's not go overboard with it. Their home-field edge will be minimal in a half-empty stadium. Wisconsin was satisfied enough with freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins in his starting coming-out party against Rutgers as an injury-related substitute to go with him again here. The Badgers remain an outside contender for the Big Ten crown, so they are unlikely to take the Terps lightly.

Louisville money line vs. North Carolina

While UNC has been playing well, Louisville has been playing really, really well. The Cardinals have torn through four straight foes, scoring no less than 34 points and triumphing by nearly 19 points per game. The Tar Heels' 86th-ranked defense in FBS seems ill-equipped to impede the Ville's No. 8 offense. Kudos to coach Bill Belichick for the Heels' significant improvement in his second season on a campus, but they are running into a red-and-black buzzsaw here. Make college football parlays with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

CFB Week 11 underdogs parlay

Baylor money line vs. BYU

We're stepping out on a long limb with Baylor, a substantial underdog. BYU has receded from its No. 2 national ranking with two setbacks in three weeks, most recently in a deeply passionate matchup with blood rival Utah. This Baylor team is rejuvenated under interim coach Joe Klanderman, off to a 2-0 start as quarterback DJ Lagway has achieved his two finest games as a Bear. He can expect some regression against the Cougars' rugged defense, but let's ride with a squad on the rise against a favorite licking its emotional wounds.

Tulane money line vs. Rice

Wait, what? Rice, whose only win this season was against somebody named Houston Christian, is a favorite? In the past two outings, the Owls yielded 51 and 52 points, giving them three-of-a-kind after Notre Dame slapped 52 on them. Tulane was trampled by Tulsa, which scored 60 last Saturday, but that was atypical of the Green Wave's defense. In a pair of games against Power Four schools, they fell by respectable margins -- 10 to Duke, 11 to Kansas State. Why they are underdogs is a head-scratcher.

Texas money line vs. LSU

Texas-LSU feels like a coin flip. The Longhorns, ravaged by injuries, have learned how to play short-handed and might be welcoming some folks back. Quarterback Arch Manning is distancing himself for another slow start to the year and the pressure of living up to his preposterous preseason status as Heisman Trophy favorite. The Longhorns have eclipsed 30 points in the past three weeks -- all wins. LSU certainly matches the talent but might have needed smelling salts following a humbling loss to Alabama. Bet on Week 11 college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+: