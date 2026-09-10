Week 2 of the 2026 college football season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 10 but most of the action will take place on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12. There are plenty of marquee matchups available for those interested in college football betting to target, including No. 1 Ohio State facing off against No. 4 Texas. Do either the Buckeyes or Longhorns feature in Week 2's top parlays involving favorites and underdogs? SportsLine football expert Mike Tierney outlines his top parlay bets for favorites and underdogs on the Week 2 slate. Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 2. Follow Tierney's college football bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on Friday's and Saturday's college football card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by Sportsline. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 2 favorites parlay

Texas A&M money line vs. Arizona State

This is quite a hefty number with an underdog that breezed to a 70-7 win in its opener. Yet A&M's 50-0 whitewashing of Missouri State might have been more laudatory. The stingy Aggies' defense allowed all of 67 yards. Arizona State must contend with QB Marcel Reed, whose running and throwing presents a pick-your-poison dilemma for the defense. Because they are dashing off after the final horn to London, the site of next week's game, the Sun Devils consented to a 9 a.m. PT kickoff. They might have second thoughts when it's over.

Iowa money line vs. Iowa State

The Cy-Hawk series that captivates the Heartland State has gone Iowa State's way lately. The Cyclones have taken the last two meetings -- technically the last three, with Iowa's 2023 win vacated. Now comes an avenging opportunity for Iowa. Matt Campbell loaded up the truck and hauled away numerous Cyclone contributors from last season when he became Penn State coach. The leftovers did open with a 22-point victory over Southeast Missouri State but logged just 303 yards -- 108 on the ground. QB Jaylen Raynor missed on half of his throws. The Hawkeyes scored a shutout against a superior Week 1 opponent.

Boise State money line vs. Memphis

Boise State pushed Oregon to the brink before running out of petrol in a seven-point defeat. The Broncos might have been susceptible to a letdown had they completed the upset. The narrow miss should have them focused against upstart Memphis, whose rookie coach Charles Huff has worked mini-wonders with two snazzy wins. The Broncos have designs on a playoff berth, and it seems inconceivable that they could be cropped out of the picture this early with a setback on their blue field.

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CFB Week 2 underdogs parlay

Air Force money line vs. North Dakota State

North Dakota State, with two wins, is off to a dazzling start as an FBS member. Up next, however, is a late night matchup in high altitude against a host with a quirky offense. There's too many trap doors here to back the Bison. Air Force shut out Duquesne, allowing 10 first-time Falcons starters to wiggle their toes in the big-boy football pool. The defense permitted just 107 yards, while the offense hogged the ball for nearly 41 minutes. While Air Force has been in rebuilding mode recently, it should not be on the receiving end for points against an FBS newbie.

Nevada money line vs. Montana State

This matchup involves a current FCS member, albeit a bully on that level, against an FBS card-carrier off to a blazing start. It might have the wrong favorite. Nevada gutted Western Kentucky last week while Montana State coasted past an opponent (Butler) that does not even offer scholarships, yet that rang up 24 points. The Bobcats' first victim (Utah Tech) just stepped up from FCS. The Wolf Pack are distancing themselves from a 3-9 season in 2025, though one that closed promisingly with a 2-1 SU ledger.

North Texas money line vs. UNLV

Concluding the home, sweet home theme, we side with yet another host. UNLV, fresh off an unflashy win at Hawaii, must repack for another road trip. The Rebels have sent off mixed signals so far, having bowed in their opener at home to Memphis. The Mean Green preened a year ago throughout a 12-2 season. Despite the lopsided score against Indiana in this season's opener, it outgained the high and mighty Hoosiers. Neal Brown, dealt a difficult card for his debut as the NTSU coach, gets to settle in against a beatable guest. Bet on Week 2 college football at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days: