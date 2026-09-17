Week 2 of the 2026 college football season was a doozy, so what's in store for Week 3? All eyes will be on Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss as the new head coach at LSU, but are either the Tigers or Rebels part of SportsLine football expert Mike Tierney Week 3's top parlays involving favorites and underdogs? Here, Tierney outlines his top parlay betting picks for favorites and underdogs on the Week 3 college football betting slate. Get a $25 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 3. Follow Tierney's college football bets with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on Friday's and Saturday's college football card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by Sportsline. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 3 favorites parlay

Virginia money line vs. West Virginia

A measly 11 points has been managed against Virginia. Given that its defense is muscular against the run and West Virginia's offense leans toward to rush, the number should not rise appreciably. The Cavaliers rode the wave of an 11-win 2025 into this season by blasting North Carolina State on opening day. Quarterback Beau Pribola is a keeper. The Cavs further benefit from playing last Friday -- a virtual walk-over against Norfolk State -- which affords them an extra day to fine-tune for the Mountaineers.

San Diego State money line vs. James Madison

Dare we pick against a team coming off an 87-3 win? Sure. James Madison only beat Liberty by a touchdown the week before. San Diego State played even against UCLA well into the third quarter last Saturday. The Dukes have taken the word "rebuilding" to a new level, with 61 new players -- 39 of them transfers. Only one offensive starter repped JMU a season ago. The 10 p.m. ET kickoff offers an additional edge to the Aztecs, who have covered in six of the last seven against the spread at home.

UCLA money line vs. Purdue

Let's continue the midnight hour theme with an even later game. Purdue copes with an 11 p.m. ET start, well past the Boilers' bedtime. UCLA has awakened late in its outings, pulling away from California and San Diego State after sleepy starts. Bruins coach Bob Chesney, who influenced our James Madison play by taking many players with him, has effectively worked the transfers into his new program. Purdue shows signs of improvement but faces a lengthy road ahead from its two wins in 2025, neither against Power Four squads.

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CFB Week 3 underdogs parlay

North Texas money line vs. Texas State

What can Brown do for you? Perhaps a lot for North Texas. The Neal Brown coaching era is off to an encouraging start. The Mean Green, handed a mission impossible in their opener, did not disgrace themselves against Indiana. Then came a 38-point spanking of favored UNLV. A roster with 49 transfers has adjusted quickly. The Bobcats have caught nobody's eye: A 52-point beatdown by Texas, followed by a narrow loss to UTSA.

North Carolina State money line vs. Vanderbilt

It didn't take long for Vanderbilt to switch quarterbacks. Jared Curtis has a dazzling reputation, but he is fresh out of high school and will confront an NC State defense that just pitched a shutout, albeit against FCS member Richmond. The Commodores have fought through fog so far, downing Austin Peay and Delaware by a combined 28 points. The Wolfpack have navigated a tougher schedule, opening with a setback at nationally ranked Virginia.

Mississippi State money line vs. South Carolina

In a wacky Week 2, Mississippi State's 23-point shellacking of Minnesota on the road fell under the radar. Through two wins, the Bulldogs have carved out an 8.4-yard gain per snap, double what the defense has yielded. Almost overnight, quarterback Kamario Taylor has advanced from virtual unknown to fringe Heisman Trophy candidate. Only one touchdown has been registered against South Carolina, but the schedule has been tissue soft, with wins over Kent State and Towson. Bet on Week 3 college football at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days: