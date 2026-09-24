College football has reached Week 4 of the 2026 season, and conference action is starting to get into full swing. We have another standout game for Ole Miss this week as the Rebels face the Florida Gators a week after taking down LSU and former head coach Lane Kiffin. Sports betting expert Mike Tierney has the Rebels as one of his parlay betting picks involving favorites and underdogs on the Week 4 college football betting slate. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 4. Follow Tierney's college football bets with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on Friday's and Saturday's college football card. You will see one parlay consisting exclusively of favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 4 favorites parlay

Baylor money line vs. Colorado

We might not know the identity of Colorado's dismissed players until later in the week as coach Deion Sanders strives to keep it a secret for strategic purposes. Whether it's two or 20, whether they are starters or scrubs, the roster trim cannot bode well for morale -- and possibly not for depth. The Buffaloes were fortunate to edge Georgia Tech after getting outplayed in the opener, and the two games versus FBS foes have produced more turnovers (four) than touchdowns (three). While the Buffs bid adieu to players, Baylor welcomes some back from injury hiatus — notably QB DJ Lagway, absent since opening week.

Arkansas money line vs. Tulsa

Dust off the "sense of urgency" cliche for Arkansas-Tulsa. University trustees have commissioned a feasibility study on the program, which is believed to provide the lowest player, uh, payroll in the SEC. The Razorbacks are not about to take lightly a Group of Six league opponent, especially an unbeaten one receiving votes in the polls. The 'Backs get a bit of relief after getting taken to the woodshed by No. 15 Utah and No. 2 Georgia. They get a break with Tulsa QB Baylor Hayes (knee) doubtful. Reliever Dexter Williams was shaky against an FCS foe last Saturday, barely completing 50 percent of his passes.

Georgia State money line vs. Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois is operating with an interim coach -- a rarity in the sport -- and an unappetizing schedule. Temp boss Rob Harley got burdened by seven road games, with the next at Georgia State following a trek to Arizona. The Huskies' red zone conversion efficiency (50 percent) is superior to just one FBS team. If you can't score, you can't win. And they haven't. Georgia State breezed in its first two outings, then led Central Florida at halftime before bowing. If the Panthers' lively rush offense bogs down, enter kicker Samer Layous. He is perfect on 19 field goals and PATs.

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CFB Week 4 underdogs parlay

California money line vs. Clemson

Let's launch this portion with a Friday nighter because, well, it's happening (late) Friday night. Clemson travels across the nation on a short week for a 10:30 p.m. body-clock kickoff, putting freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds in a tough spot for his first road start, second overall. The Tigers should not be head-over-(Tar)-Heels after beating so-so North Carolina. Cal's offense is barely stirring, but capable quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele should be on the cusp of a breakthrough. Tip for the Tigers: Do not peek ahead to your Miami game next week.

Ole Miss money line vs. Florida

Learning the Ole Miss-Florida line -- Rebels +3.5 -- turned Gators coach Jon Sumrall into a stand-up comic. Referring to Las Vegas oddsmakers, he cracked, "There's a lot of good drugs out there, huh?" They might soberly think the Rebs will endure a letdown after downing LSU, but facing Florida should curb the temptation. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss likely won't be shaken by the rowdy atmosphere in the Swamp. Running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) might need painkiller drugs to play. Tip to bettors: Refrain from taking the plunge immediately in case his status clears up later in the week.

Iowa money line vs. Michigan

Seriously, is the correct team favored in Michigan-Iowa? The Hawkeyes might have sliced through a soft schedule, but their top-of-the-heap ranking in FBS for points (4.3) and yards (176.7) yielded per game is eye-popping. Michigan's offense has often operated in quicksand; it stands an abnormally low 98th for an undefeated squad. Good luck scoring on Iowa's D, which has enabled the offense -- 10th ranked in rushing -- to adhere to the ground game. In closing: Tip your wait staff well. Bet on Week 4 college football at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+: