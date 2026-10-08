It's Week 6 of the 2026 college football season, and this weekend's schedule is massive. From the annual Red River Rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma and Georgia and Alabama clashing in a battle of unbeaten SEC teams, there are some huge matchups on tap. We can tell you sports betting expert Mike Tierney has one of those aforementioned SEC games featured in his parlay betting picks involving favorites and underdogs for the Week 6 college football betting slate. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 6.

Bet on Week 6 college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on this weekend's college football card. You will see one parlay consisting exclusively of favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 6 favorites parlay

Indiana money line vs. Nebraska

The Hoosiers have been hefty favorites throughout the season, so they have offered little value on a money line pick. The matchup against unbeaten Nebraska provides a different tune. Indiana comes off a "wow" win, leading Rutgers 37-0 before coasting home. Its points differential for the year is a massive 32 per game. The Hoosiers thrive on the road under coach Curt Cignetti, having gone 6-3 ATS, and among his most impressive skins was 56-7 over the Huskers in 2024. A decade has passed since Nebraska last downed a ranked opponent, with the slump at 31 games.

Texas money line vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's legacy of powerful offenses is taking a beating. The Sooners have registered 37 points over the past three games and, with reputable QB John Mateer guilty of six turnovers during the stretch, backups are getting increased practice reps. Mateer might get yanked if Texas keeps dropping a defensive hammer: 30 points allowed the last three games, 2.6 points and 46 yards on average over each of the last nine quarters. It has induced more turnovers than permitted touchdown drives. The Sooners, patching their wounds from a beatdown by No. 2 Georgia last Saturday, now must brace themselves for No. 1.

Duke money line vs. Georgia Tech

Nasty weather often serves as an equalizer for teams performing at different levels. In this case, it might prove the opposite. Undefeated Duke's Nate Sheppard paces FBS runners with 161 yards per game. Plus, the Blue Devils' defense is yielding 11 points per game, so Tech could be starved for points if the forecast of significant rain and wind holds up. The Yellow Jackets have lost their way since mid-2025, dropping seven of the last nine outright. Their lone win this season was against an FCS victim, and injuries have been excessive for so early into the schedule. Follow Tierney's college football bets with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

CFB Week 6 underdogs parlay

Tulane money line vs. Army

After a virtual walkover against an FCS sacrificial lamb in its opener, Army is 1-2 straight-up versus FBS foes. Tulane stands 2-2 on a more challenging schedule with unembarrassing losses to Duke and Kansas State. It comes off a bye, allowing for more time to get ready for the Black Knights' quirky offense. The Green Wave have shuttled QBs and coach Will Hall is non-commital on the starter, leaving Army in the dark. What seems certain is the season debut of Tulane running back Jamauri McClure, a revelation last season until he was injured long-term.

Tulsa money line vs. Navy

We're going against another service academy with our second underdog. After opening with a gimme against Towson, Navy has fallen three straight times. The Midshipmen managed nine points and 11 first downs at Air Force last Saturday, plunging the offense to an FBS ranking ahead of just eight teams. On the same day, Tulsa piled up 44 points (including overtime). Prior, the Golden Hurricane scored 42 and 34, the latter against an SEC member. The offensive extremes point to a mini-upset for Tulsa.

Houston money line vs. Kansas State

As tempting as it is, with Air Force suddenly losing its quarterback for the season, we will resist picking an anti-military sweep. (The Falcons face winless Northern Illinois). Houston QB Connor Weigman is quite healthy and excelling. He is blessed with a ground attack that has gone north of 200 yards in three games. K-State's rushing defense was battered in its last outing. The Cougars have hit the road as underdogs thrice in coach Willie Fritz's tenure and have covered each time. May the fourth be with us — ideally along with a straight up win. Bet on Week 6 college football at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+: