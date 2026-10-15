We've reached Week 7 of the 2026 college football season, and the action just keeps intensifying. We've got a massive slate of games on tap this weekend, such as Ohio State visiting the reigning champs, Indiana, Alabama visiting Tennessee and Missouri battling it out with Ole Miss in a pair of pivotal SEC matchups between one-loss teams. We can tell you sports betting expert Mike Tierney has all three of those top games featured in his parlay betting picks, with one involving favorites and the other underdogs for this Week 7 college football betting slate. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 7.

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Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on this weekend's college football card. You will see one parlay consisting exclusively of favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 7 favorites parlay

Memphis money line vs. Tulane

Comparative stats suggest that the money line should be larger for our Friday night opener. Memphis rates seventh in FBS in rushing and 32nd in passing. Tulane checks in at 74th and 118th, respectively. Flipping it to the defenses, the sides are similar -- the Tigers stand 112th and 61st, and the Green Wave 134th and 41st. Most starkly, Memphis owns a plus-18 advantage in points scored and allowed, whereas Tulane is mired at minus-4. The Greenies cannot count on forcing turnovers; they are dead-last in FBS in the often-telling category.

Ohio State money line vs. Indiana

The Hoosiers might be unbeaten, but they are showing some slippage from last season. Only once have they covered, while two wins have occurred by six and three points. The Buckeyes' lone smudge is a hardly embarrassing one-point defeat at Texas when they controlled the bulk of the game. Otherwise, it's been a cakewalk. The key contrast is Ohio State's prolific aerial game against Indiana's lagging pass prevention. The visitors' injury-affected line gets some relief with the likely return of right guard Phillip Daniels.

Alabama money line vs. Tennessee

A handful of numbers makes the case for the Crimson Tide. They have ventured on the road twice, both in SEC games, and coasted by a cumulative score of 101-40. Coach Kalen DeBoer is 7-1 coming off defeats at Bama and, over the course of a long career, has dropped back-to-backs just twice. Tennessee has not identified its starting quarterback, but Faizon Brandon or George MacIntyre might be six of one, half-dozen of the other. In recent close encounters with Auburn and Arkansas, the Vols' offense has been just good enough to deliver wins.

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CFB Week 7 underdogs parlay

Cincinnati money line vs. West Virginia

The defensive coordinator slammed his own unit as the worst in the nation. Wake-up call? The Mountaineers need something having given up 40-plus points the last three outings, which is cringeworthy enough, but they're also allowing an average of 534 yards per game during the stretch. All, needless to say, were losses. The low ebb came last Saturday when Arizona rang up 52 points with its three primary receivers out. Cincy benefits from a bye for repairs from its own thrashing by Arizona.

Rutgers money line vs. Maryland

It's the Desperation Bowl between probably the two weakest teams in the Big Ten. Given that both teams are equally starved for a breakthrough win, raising the level of unpredictability, it's better to side with the underdog. The Scarlet Knights head into the weekend out of a bye week. They have defeated the Terrapins in two straight by an aggregate 66-37. Their quarterback, Dylan Lonergan, left the last game early with an injury but has been cleared. Maryland has been outpointed 147-42 in its last three outings.

Missouri money line vs. Ole Miss

The Rebels rank 108th in FBS defense for yards permitted and are especially shaky at preventing the rush. Mizzou enters on a wave of head-turning wins over Florida and Texas A&M by a combined 49 points. The money line hardly reflects the Tigers' No. 13 placement in the AP poll, just four slots below Ole Miss. The Tigers might hold the edge in motivation, too. Quarterback Austin Simmons, receiver Cayden Lee and cornerback Chris Graves Jr. were Johnny Rebs last season before transferring amid the chaotic coaching change. Bet on Week 7 college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+: