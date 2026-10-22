If we could describe Week 7 of the 2026 college football season in one word, it'd be chaotic as five of the top seven teams in the nation fell last week. What does Week 8 have in store for us? Reigning champion Indiana is back after its first loss since December 2024, and the Hoosiers take on a Michigan team that's set to make a change at quarterback. We can tell you sports betting expert Mike Tierney has this Big Ten affair featured in his parlay betting picks, with one involving favorites and the other underdogs for the Week 8 college football betting slate. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 8.

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Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on this weekend's college football card. You will see one parlay consisting exclusively of favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 8 favorites parlay

Air Force money line vs. Wyoming

Coming out of a compelling football weekend, we can't wait until Saturday to get started. Let's go with a Friday night special. How can we not love Air Force, a team that never fumbles? Amazing that the second-best rushing attack has not lost one all season. The Falcons are on a heater, having rushed for 439 and 430 yards the past two games. Wyoming's 41 points scored last weekend was an aberration; until then, the Cowboys had not exceeded 27. Their run defense ranks 101st in FBS, which suggests Air Force will have extra-long possessions and continue to cling to the pigskin.

Indiana money line vs. Michigan

The Hoosiers are human! No shame in getting nipped by Ohio State after two wins in a row. There would be a little shame in a second straight loss, seeing as how Michigan will send out freshman quarterback Tommy Carr for his inaugural start against a nasty defense. Bryce Underwood was hardly tearing it up, but Indiana is no soft opening for Carr. Indiana's defense is tied for seventh across FBS in yards yielded per snap. On offense, the Hoosiers stand second in net yards per play. A low score is likely, with the visitors' accomplished offense better equipped to scrounge up enough points.

Kansas State money line vs. Arizona State

No Power Four team has had three worse games than the losses on Arizona State's schedule. The Sun Devils were trampled by Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas Tech by an aggregate 92 points. The three Lone Star State schools reeled off 48, 55 and 53 points, respectively. Defense is not the sole culprit. The Devils swapped out QBs last weekend and are keeping plans for their starter under wraps. K-State just polished off rival Kansas, which could pose a problem. The Wildcats have dropped three straight following a win over their instate rival. Still, with ASU's habit of collapse, K-State welcomes this fragile opponent. Bet on Week 8 college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and 3 free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

CFB Week 8 underdogs parlay

Army money line vs. Tulsa

Why stop at one service academy kickoff off on Friday night? Army just polished off Florida Atlantic in double-take fashion: 56 points scored with a single completion for all of 2 yards. The Black Knights' utterly imbalanced option offense piled up 479 ground yards -- a concerning sign for Tulsa, which could not handle Navy's similar attack two games ago. Only Army could boast the No. 5 rusher in FBS as a QB (Case Hellums). The Black Knights play keepaway, hogging the ball for 34.5 minutes per game with few stoppages for incompletions and rare turnovers (two all season).

Tennessee money line vs. South Carolina

The Gamecocks have a lot going for them. They're coming off a bye after shellacking Florida and are sporting a superior quarterback in LaNorris Sellers. They're also catching a foe in a potential letdown spot after the Volunteers ambushed Alabama. What South Carolina does not have is the better roster. The Vols have yielded just 11 touchdowns in seven outings and pace the SEC in sacks. Unflashy on offense, they've survived using two young QBs in part because of DeSean Bishop, the nation's lone running back with 800 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Flash is not a requirement against a defense that was shoddy prior to the Florida upset.

Minnesota money line vs. Iowa

Given that Iowa's rush defense has no peer in FBS while its pass defense often gets punked, Minnesota is fetching as a significant underdog. The Golden Gophers take to the air on 57% of their snaps, meaning they throw more frequently than all but nine FBS teams. They're not the ideal opponent for the Hawkeyes. The pass defense has been dinged for just seven touchdowns with an allowance of just below 160 yards per game. It's only the second start for quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, a surprise choice by coach Kirk Frerentz now that usual first-stringer Hank Brown has recovered from injury. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get bonus bets when betting on college football: