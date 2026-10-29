The last two weeks of the 2026 college football season have produced plenty of upsets, with several ranked teams going down in unlikely spots. That hasn't been the case for the Utah Utes, who are 7-0 and have climbed up to No. 6 in the latest AP poll. Will the Utes survive in Week 9, or will they be the latest highly ranked team to go down?

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has looked over the Week 9 college football landscape and built two parlays for the schedule, with one featuring all favorites and the other consisting of underdogs. Utah is included in one of his slips. If you're interested in college football betting and parlay betting, you need to see his selections before making your wagers at the best sports betting apps.

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A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is 320-271-16 in the NFL the past four seasons, returning $1,867 to $100 players. That includes Mike going 130-101 ATS (56.3 percent) the past two seasons. And over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103. Here are his best parlays for Week 9.

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Welcome to the weekly feature where we recommend three-team money line betting parlays on Friday's and Saturday's college football card. You will see one set of games exclusively with favorites, followed by a set consisting entirely of underdogs for those feeling especially daring.

Each game is accompanied by the most favorable line selected from the half-dozen sportsbooks recognized by Sportsline. By the time you read this, some numbers might have shifted slightly.

CFB Week 9 favorites parlay

Louisiana Tech money line vs. South Alabama

As a public service on Halloween Saturday, we have selected three games with noon ET kickoffs and three more afternoon starts so we can be done by trick-or-treat time. Pitching consecutive shutouts in this era of high-powered offenses is rare, and Louisiana Tech pulled it off the past two weeks, romping by a combined 50-0. Given that QB Jared Hollins struggled in South Alabama's latest, going 12-for-33 by air, the Jaguars figure to treat the end zone as a no-man's land. Back when the Bulldogs were actually allowing points, they still triumphed. The straight up streak stands at four.

Illinois money line vs. Maryland

Maryland had a bye week to transition from fired coach Mike Locksley. It's too bad the defense could not be swapped out as well. In Big Ten games, the Terrapins were battered for 54, 48, 45 and 37 points. Three of the four were blowouts. Both of their wins occurred against non-Power Four foes. The Illini have righted the ship with wins over Michigan State and Oregon. Losing QB Katin Houser (broken hand) seemed ominous, but freshman Michael Clayton II came to the rescue against the Ducks in a calming first start.

Utah money line vs. Cincinnati

The small-ish money line for Utah-Cincy seems a product of short-term memory. While the Bearcats dazzled last week in tripping Texas Tech, their defense was bullied to the tune of 76 points and 986 yards in the pair of previous outings. Utah QB Devon Dampier is licking his chops at the prospect of adding to his 20 total TDs. The Utes trampled Cincy 45-14 a year ago. Normally, they might be peeking ahead to next week's blockbuster with BYU, but being unbeaten can keep a team focused on the here and now.

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CFB Week 9 underdogs parlay

Wisconsin money line vs. Iowa

First team to reach double digits wins in Iowa City? We side with Wisconsin, which has doled out just nine points per game in its last three. USC's respected offense did not log a single gain of 20-plus yards against the Badgers. Plus, Hawkeyes RB Kamari Moulton, No. 2 in Big Ten rushing, has been scratched for the season. The Badgers must scrap for scoring, too, and coach Luke Fickell's three one-sided setbacks to Iowa is worrisome. But the generous money line in a low-points game is too tempting to pass up.

Arizona money line vs. Texas Tech

Let's go-ah with Noah. Behind the brilliance of QB Noah Fifita, the No. 13 passer in FBS, Arizona has reeled off five wins in a row, the last three by an average of 28 points. Home or away, it doesn't matter to the fourth-year starter, whose split stats are similar. Texas Tech, which was counting on gambling-troubled Brendan Sorsby at QB until he was ruled out, has been unfulfilled by replacement Will Hammond. He has rolled ugly sevens -- seven TD passes and interceptions -- this season. The Red Raiders' rushing attack might offer little relief against a defense yielding only 110 yards per game on the ground.

UConn money line vs. Air Force

Facing a triple option offense in high altitude can be daunting, but UConn has shown it can outscore anyone at its second-tier level. The Huskies have piled up 69 points in their two latest. Air Force appears forced to deploy a new quarterback with Liam Szarka done for the season and Evan Medders, effective as a fill-in, doubtful. It's a big ask for a third-stringer running a quirky offense for the first time. May the Force be with him because he'll need it. UConn handled the Falcons' attack in 2025, holding it to 16 points in a 10-point decision.