College football betting: 2026 SEC futures odds, best bets

Over the last 12 seasons, if you said the SEC football champion would be won by either the Georgia Bulldogs or Alabama Crimson Tide, you would've been right 11 times. Only the Joe Burrow-led LSU Tigers juggernaut of 2019 was able to crash that Georgia-Alabama party over that time.

But 2026 may be a chance to fade the Bulldogs and Tide again.

Georgia, which has won the conference title the last two seasons, is the +260 favorite at DraftKings to lift the trophy again. But the Bulldogs, who generated just 20 sacks last season, still have questions with their pass rush after Auburn transfer Amaris Williams, who was expected to address that issue, tore an ACL during spring practice. And do you really want to tie up your money for six months on a wager that would pay only +260?

Meanwhile Alabama, which is +850 to win the SEC, behind only Georgia and Texas (+310), must replace a first-round NFL pick at quarterback (Ty Simpson) and offensive tackle (Kadyn Proctor) and a second-round receiver (Germie Bernard), among others. The Tide also must improve the offensive line and finally find a running game, two major questions for one of the conference favorites.

But while neither the Dawgs nor the Tide is an attractive futures bet on the SEC odds board, there is a team that does provide value.

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The case for LSU

On Dec. 1, 2025, Lane Kiffin took to the podium at the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium as the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. After thanking his family and a long list of dignitaries and explaining why he left Ole Miss for LSU, Kiffin concluded his remarks thusly, "It's time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. And that's what we're here to do."

Could Kiffin return the Tigers to the top of the SEC as soon as this season? Believers are certainly getting a price to find out. LSU, which went 7-6 last season under Brian Kelly, is listed at +900 in the futures odds, which is fifth among the teams and more than three times the price of preseason favorite Georgia.

The argument for the Tigers starts with Kiffin. Though the 51-year-old coach is a polarizing figure because of his well documented coaching journey, no one can debate that the guy can coach. He has a 116-53 record in 14 seasons at Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss. At his last stop, Kiffin led the Rebels to three-straight 10-win seasons for first time in program history.

He also has a track record of turning programs around quickly. In 2017, he took over a Florida Atlantic team coming off a 3-9 season and guided the Owls to an 11-3 record, the best in school history. Three years later, he inherited an Ole Miss team that went 4-8 and, after two seasons, led the Rebels to a 10-win year.

And that was before NIL and transfer rules gave programs the ability to overhaul a roster in one offseason.

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Talented Tigers

Armed with a reported $40 million NIL war chest, Kiffin and his coaching staff secured a transfer portal class that's widely regarded as the No. 1 class in the country. Quarterback Sam Leavitt, who went 16-4 and passed for 34 touchdowns against nine interceptions over the last two seasons at Arizona State, gives LSU an all-SEC caliber player behind center, assuming he is fully healed from foot surgery.

The 42-member class also includes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, an elite pass blocker who already is projected as a top 15 pick in next year's NFL Draft; dynamic receivers Eugene Wilson III and Jayce Brown; versatile playmaking safety Ty Benefield and explosive pass rushers Jordan Ross and Princewill Umanmielen. The later two give savvy Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who was retained from the previous coaching staff, at least eight defensive linemen who can get after the quarterback.

The transfer class joins an already talented roster that includes tight end Trey'Dez Green, a 6-foot-7, 237-pound mismatch monster, and cornerback DJ Pickett, the No. 1 corner in the 2025 class who earned freshman all-America honors last season.

Managable schedule

Because of the depth of the SEC, LSU's conference schedule is far from the Big Easy, but it's as friendly as it could be. The Tigers open their SEC slate at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in a game that will be theater because of Kiffin's return to Oxford.

But that, on paper, figures to be LSU's toughest road game. The team's toughest opponents -- Texas A&M (Sept. 26), Alabama (Nov. 7) and Texas (Nov. 14) -- all have to come to Baton Rouge, and the Tigers have an open week before hosting the Crimson Tide. LSU avoids SEC favorite Georgia and gets games against the three teams projected at the bottom of the standings: Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi State.

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Concerns

There are reasons, of course, why the Tigers are +900 longshots. There's no guarantee that Leavitt is fully healed from foot surgery, and he did not take part in spring practice, except for some passing drills. However, a video of the quarterback dunking a football over the crossbar circulated over social media last month, suggesting that he is not being held back by the injury at all.

LSU needs to perform much better on the offensive line. The Tigers ranked last in the SEC and 124th in the country last season in rushing offense (104.0 yards per game) and must replace three starters. But the newcomers and Kiffin's offensive expertise should eventually mitigate any issues with the line.

And while the roster is certainly talented at the top with the transfers, depth could become an issue later in the season. That could prove to be a problem with November games against the Tide and Longhorns.

But even with those questions, LSU is certainly worth strong consideration at +900.

"We have a really talented roster," Kiffin said during the spring. "Does that mean we're going to win games? Not necessarily. Does that mean they're going to be a great team? No. We have a lot of work to do now."