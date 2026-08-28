The 2026 college football season is finally here with Week 0. The action really gets into full swing next Saturday with nearly every team in the nation taking the field, but we've got an intriguing eight-game slate on tap on Saturday, Aug. 29, including a pivotal conference matchup and a rematch of a notable season opener from a year ago.

Bet on college football with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonuses:

Those interested in college football betting at the best sports betting apps need to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model is picking for Saturday's games. The model simulates each matchup 10,000 times before issuing its picks for each game. Here, we'll look at the model's best bets for Saturday's top games using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College football Week 0 best bets

North Carolina money line vs. TCU (+250)

The Tar Heels kicked off the Bill Belichick era last year at home against TCU. The Horned Frogs spoiled that coming-out party, to say the least, with TCU winning 48-14. The Horned Frogs wound up going 9-4 overall while the Tar Heels stumbled to a disappointing 4-8 finish.

It's clear that there aren't very high expectations in Chapel Hill after how poor 2025 went, but Belichick is still one of the greatest coaches of all time, so it's hard to count him out. This year's rematch with TCU will have international flair as the game is in Dublin, Ireland, and kicks off the 2026 season as a whole. Even with TCU losing star quarterback Josh Hoover to Indiana, the Horned Frogs are sizable favorites in Week 0.

The SportsLine model, on the other hand, sees value with UNC as it has the Tar Heels winning in 37% of simulations to return value at current money line betting odds.

Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets when wagering on college football this season:

Virginia -5.5 vs. NC State (-115)

The Cavaliers were one of the best stories in college football last year. Virginia is best known for being a basketball school, but Tony Elliott's squad made some noise in 2025, going 11-3 and earning a trip to the ACC Championship Game. An upset loss to Duke kept the Cavs out of the College Football Playoff, but it's clear Elliott has Virginia moving in the right direction.

Notably, one of those three losses came at the hands of NC State, which took down Virginia 35-31 in Raleigh, N.C. in early September. The Wolfpack went 5-1 at home compared to 1-4 on the road last season, and they now head to Charlottesville for this year's matchup.

The SportsLine model has the Cavaliers covering as 5.5-point spread betting favorites in 53% of simulations.

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code and get $365 in bonus bets after wagering $10 or more:

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State Over 46.5 (-112)

After decades of domination at the FCS level, North Dakota State is moving up to the FBS ranks and joining the Mountain West this season. The Bison have been arguably the most dominant team in college football at any level over the last two decades, winning 10 FCS national championships since 2011. Their first test at the FBS level is a Jacksonville State squad that reached the Conference USA title game last year. Many believe the Gamecocks will win the conference this season.

The Bison have a tough team to beat in Fargo, and this is a very intriguing first matchup for them at the FBS level. They're favored, and the SportsLine model doesn't expect points to be at a premium. The current Over/Under betting line at DraftKings is set at 46.5 points, and the model has the Over hitting in 70% of simulations.

Check out the FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $50 bonus bet tokens for seven days after wagering $5 or more:

Hawaii money line vs. Stanford (+154)

Stanford enters a new era with Tavita Pritchard taking over the program under GM Andrew Luck. The Cardinal went 4-8 last year under interim head coach Frank Reich, and one of those eight losses came at the hands of Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors kicked off 2025 with a narrow 23-20 win at home over Stanford, which hosts the rematch this season. Hawaii went 9-4, but seven wins came at home while the team went just 2-3 on the road.

Hawaii returns the vast majority of its starters on both sides of the ball, while Stanford is beginning a new chapter under Pritchard, who played quarterback for the Cardinal and coached for the team for 12 years before leaving for the NFL ranks ahead of getting hired as head coach this offseason. Interestingly enough, Hawaii's head coach, Timmy Chang, also quarterbacked the team he's now coaching.

The SportsLine model likes Hawaii here, as the Rainbow Warriors win in 54% of simulations at plus money.

Bet on college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW and earn 100% profit boosts after wagering just $1:

Memphis vs. UNLV Over 56.5 (-112)

This is one of the more interesting matchups of the day and may not be getting enough recognition. The Tigers were one of the better Group of Five teams in the nation last year and had a legit chance of making the College Football Playoff late in the season. Memphis finished 8-5 after losing its final four games of the year, though, and head coach Ryan Silverfield is now leading the charge at Arkansas while former Marshall and Southern Mississippi head coach Charles Huff is the head man for the Tigers. As for UNLV, the Rebels went 10-4 under first-year head coach Dan Mullen, who previously was head coach at Mississippi State and Florida. UNLV's high-powered offense carried the Rebels to a Mountain West title game appearance.

The Rebels are set to be one of the top teams in the Mountain West, and they should be in the conversation for which Group of Six team reaches the College Football Playoff. Huff had a lot of success at Marshall, winning 10 games and the Conference USA title game in 2024, and he went 7-5 in his lone year for Southern Miss.

Both offenses should be potent this year, hence the high total of 56.5 points. Over 56.5 hits in more than 60% of model simulations.

Get a 10x$100 Bet Match for up to $1,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26: