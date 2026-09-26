Week 4 of the 2026 college football season is here, and conference action really kicks off this weekend. We have a ton of big games on the schedule with ranked teams facing conference rivals all across the country. We've got our eyes on three big matchups in particular, which includes Oregon visiting undefeated USC in a battle of ranked Big Ten foes that could have major College Football Playoff implications. That matchup is part of our three-leg college football parlay for Week 4.

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Parlay betting is always popular for college football Saturdays, and with some massive games in store, we've made a pick for three top games and put them together into one bet slip, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll be using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model for our parlay picks. The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 time and is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

College football Week 4 parlay

USC money line vs. Oregon

Iowa money line vs. Michigan

South Carolina +12.5 vs. Alabama

USC money line vs. Oregon

The Trojans are off to a 4-0 start to 2026 and kicked off Big Ten play with a shootout win over Rutgers last week. The Ducks enter Big Ten action at 2-1 with a close win over Boise State and blowout win of Portland State sandwiching a stunning loss at Oklahoma State in Week 2. The Ducks got a shutout win over the Pilots, but their defense has been a big problem against FCS schools. The Trojans are also looking for better defense after giving up 30 points to Louisiana-Lafayette in Week 2 and 35 to Rutgers last week.

Both offenses are dynamic and are led by veteran quarterbacks, so this matchup of former Pac-12 has the makings of a shootout. Oregon has won each of the last five matchups as USC hasn't gotten the upper hand here since 2016. The SportsLine model, however, has USC winning outright in 58% of simulations at plus money in current money line betting odds.

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Iowa money line vs. Michigan

One of these undefeated Big Ten teams will leave Saturday 4-0 while the other will be 3-1 and have an uphill path towards a potential College Football Playoff appearance. The Wolverines had the most controversial win of the year in Week 1, getting an added second against Western Michigan that resulted in a game-winning Hail Mary for the win. Michigan followed that up with a win over a ranked Oklahoma side before blowing out UTEP last Saturday. This will be Michigan's fourth straight home game to begin 2026. Iowa, on the other hand, has shutout wins over Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois under its belt as well as a narrow 16-13 win over rival Iowa State.

Based on what we've seen, this should be a classic Big Ten defensive battle where the run game and field position play major factors. The Wolverines are slight favorites at home, but Iowa wins in 48% of simulations at plus money.

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South Carolina +12.5 vs. Alabama

South Carolina was unable to win a shootout over a much-improved Mississippi State team last week, falling to 2-1 on the year. The Gamecocks' next test is a visit to Tuscaloosa to take on 3-0 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are undefeated, but they've looked vulnerable at times. They beat Kentucky 45-17 in Week 2 but trailed 17-16 at halftime. They also had a wild 50-36 win over Florida State last week with the defense both giving up 36 points but also recording three interceptions. This is a game the Crimson Tide should win, and being 13.5-point spread betting favorites reflects that. But the SportsLine model thinks this one could be closer than expected as South Carolina covers that line in in 66% of its simulations.