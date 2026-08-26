College football is back, and again the season kicks off overseas as Bill Belichick and North Carolina take on TCU in Dublin, Ireland at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 29. That's one of eight FBS matchups on the schedule for a day that stretches over approximately 13 hours and two continents. Stateside, the top matchups include USC vs. San Jose State, NC State vs. Virginia, Hawaii vs. Stanford and Memphis vs. UNLV. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

The latest Week 0 college football lines have TCU as a 7.5-point favorite over North Carolina, while Virginia is -5.5 in its ACC battle against NC State. The largest spread of the day is USC (-38.5) vs. San Jose State. Before locking in any Week 0 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 0 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football score predictions for Week 0

One college football score prediction for the Week 0 college football schedule: UNLV beats Memphis 34-30 in the 10 p.m. ET matchup at Allegiant Stadium, just outside of Las Vegas.

While UNLV wins outright, Memphis (+4.5) is the better value against the spread. The top play, however, is the Over (56.5) as the teams combine for 64 points as the total clears in 62% of the model's simulations.

Memphis has a new head coach in Charles Huff, who brought 16 transfers with him from Southern Miss. There's an ongoing quarterback battle that could spill into the regular season, but Memphis does return over 90% of its offensive line snaps from last season, so this offense should be able to lean on that unit early in the season.

Dan Mullen and UNLV brought in two big-name transfer quarterbacks -- Jackson Arnold and Alex Orji -- and also return 1,000-yard rusher Jai'Den Thomas, so both teams have big potential on offense. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 0

The model has also made the call on the exact score prediction fro each Week 0 college football game, including a big underdog that it says will win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 31-19 run, and find out.

College football lines for Week 0

See full Week 0 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Aug. 29

(odds subject to change)

North Carolina vs. TCU (-7.5, 47.5)

San Jose State at USC (-38.5, 60.5)

NC State at Virginia (-5.5, 53.5)

Jacksonville State at North Dakota State (-7, 46.5)

Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan (-9.5, 52.5)

New Mexico State at Florida State (-30.5, 52.5)

Hawaii at Stanford (-3.5, 48.5)

Memphis at UNLV (-4.5, 56.5)