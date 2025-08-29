College football's poobahs have saved the best for first.

The first game of the first Saturday of the first full week of the 2025 college football season is arguably the game of the year: No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State. The matchup features the Longhorns' Arch Manning, the latest quarterback in college football's first family, making his inaugural road start against Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Smith and the reigning national champion Buckeyes.

The clash highlights the best Week 1 in college football history. In addition to Texas and Ohio State at the Horseshoe, No. 4 Clemson battles No. 9 LSU at Memorial Stadium, and No. 6 Notre Dame squares off against No. 10 Miami in South Florida on Sunday. This weekend will be the first time in the history of the AP poll that three Week 1 games will feature two top 10 teams.

Though most of the Week 1 games have yet to kick off, the betting has already begun at the top sportsbooks and moved some lines considerably. Some have even been turned upside-down.

So how much have the point spreads moved in the Week 1 games? And is the line movement worth tailing or fading? Here's a look at the three biggest games of the week and two others that have seen significant line movement. All games are Saturday unless otherwise noted. All times Eastern.

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State (noon)

Open: Ohio State -3

Current: Even

Sportsbooks have been taking bets on this massive showdown for months, but over the last week, the line has dropped 2.5 points to a pick 'em. Neither team has suffered a major injury during preseason camp, so this movement is the result of the money coming in. Though both teams lost enormous talent to the NFL Draft (14 Buckeyes and 12 Longhorns were selected), Ohio State has massive holes to fill after losing eight defensive players who had three years of starting experience. They were the backbone of a unit that led the country in total defense last season. The Buckeyes also will have new coordinators calling plays on both sides of the ball: Brian Hartline on offense and Matt Patricia on defense.

Texas has much more continuity among its coaching staff and will field what could end up being the country's best defense, led by edge Colin Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill and safety Michael Taaffe. The Longhorns' biggest question is how an offensive line, which struggled against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl loss in January, will perform with four new starters.

Buckeyes believers are getting a good number, but those interested in playing Texas have already missed the best number and may consider looking at the money line instead.

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson (7:30 p.m.)

Open: Clemson -3

Current: Clemson -4

This line has moved only slightly since opening, but in the last 24 hours it has shifted a half point in favor of Clemson. Cade Klubnik and Co. have been a popular national championship pick during the offseason based on Klubnik's trajectory, one of the best returning receiving corps in the country, NFL talent on defense and a friendly schedule that's tailor-made for double-digit wins. LSU also has a prolific quarterback behind center in Garrett Nussmeier, but the Bayou Bengals are still in the process of rebuilding a defense that ranked 61st in the country last season (364.4 yards allowed).

The total is relatively high (57.5), and in high-scoring games, a one-point movement in the point spread is not that significant. A Clemson backer shouldn't be afraid to play because of the point shift.

Hawaii at Arizona (10:30 p.m.)

Open: Arizona -10.5

Current: Arizona -17.5

This game features the biggest line movement of the Week 1 games. The reason? Warriors quarterback Micah Alejado suffered an ankle injury during Hawaii's win over Stanford last week and hobbled his way through the second half. He missed practice earlier this week, and even though coach Timmy Chang said he expected Alejado to play against the Wildcats, the money came in on Arizona, pushing the number to this lofty perch.

The Wildcats are in their second season under coach Brent Brennan. Last year they went 4-8, losing seven of their last eight games, which forced Brennan to bring in new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Though quarterback Noah Fifita is back, he will be without standout receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers.

Given the changes in Tucson and the fact that the Warriors have already played a game, the smart play seems to fade the public and play Hawaii.

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (7:30 p.m. Sunday)

Open: Notre Dame -2.5

Current: Notre Dame -2.5

Sportsbooks have nailed this number, which hasn't budged since its opening. However, SportsLine data says that the money has started to favor the Fighting Irish, so any Notre Dame backers who have yet to play should do so before the number moves to -3. By contrast, a Miami bettor may consider waiting to see if the number moves to -3.

Both teams will have new quarterbacks behind center. Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck takes over for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward in Miami, while CJ Carr inherits the starting job from Riley Leonard at Notre Dame. But both will be operating behind veteran offensive lines that return four of five starters from last season.

Open: North Carolina -1.5

Current: TCU -3.5

Bettors don't seemed to be impressed by Bill Belichick's arrival as head coach in Chapel Hill. Once a 1.5-point favorite, North Carolina is now a 3.5-point underdog to a TCU team that went 9-4 last season. Under Belichick, the Tar Heels have undergone a complete overhaul; the roster features more than 70 new players. Developing continuity and chemistry for a group of that size will take time.

The Horned Frogs also have experienced some changes, but not nearly to the extent as North Carolina's. Quarterback Josh Hoover is in his third season as the starter at TCU and has been running this Air Raid system since high school. The line movement on this game makes sense.