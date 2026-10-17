There are rivalries galore on the Week 7 college football schedule, creating for several intriguing contests to make college football picks on. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry sees Georgia vs. Auburn (+19.5), while the 'Third Saturday in October' features Alabama vs. Tennessee (+7.5). Meanwhile, the Sunshine State will be locked in on No. 3 Miami vs. Florida State, which has the Canes as 20.5-point favorites in the latest Week 7 college football odds in one of the largest college football spread of Saturday's slate. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

There are a pair of top-10 matchups on the schedule with far different Week 7 college football spreads. No. 2 Notre Dame is favored by 10.5 points on the road versus No. 8 BYU, while fourth-ranked Ohio State is a 2.5-point road favorite against No. 5 Indiana. Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 to $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 7 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 7

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model is recommending for best betting apps: Penn State (+6, 42.5) keeps it within the line at Michigan in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS and Paramount+. The Wolverines had last week off, which isn't a good thing for their spread prospects. Michigan has covered just twice over its last eight games following a bye. This year's Wolverines have the second-worst scoring offense in the Big Ten and have committed the second-most turnovers in the conference. PSU quarterback Rocco Becht is projected to outperform Bryce Underwood, with the former having over 200 passing yards, with the Nittany Lions also topping 130 yards on the ground. Penn State covers in well over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

Another Week 7 prediction: Auburn (+19.5, 50.5) covers the huge line at Georgia nearly 60% of the time. Coming off a win over Alabama, and with Georgia possibly looking forward to its bye in Week 8, this matchup has trap game written all over it. When UGA beat Bama last year, the Dawgs then outright lost their next game, and Georgia is just 11-17 ATS (39%) after a win since the start of 2024. Auburn is well rested off a bye, and it's three-headed rushing attack of Byrum Brown, Jeremiah Cobb and Omar Mabson II is forecasted to reach 125 yards. That slows the game down and prevents Georgia from running up the score, with the model also calling for the Under to connect in well over 50% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 7

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 7 college football game, and it is calling for several major upsets, including two touchdown-plus underdogs who outright win. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which huge underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 48-40 run, and find out.

College football odds for Week 7 notable games

See full Week 7 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Florida at Texas (-12.5, 50.5)

Mississippi State at LSU (-17.5, 55.5)

Ohio State at Indiana (+2.5, 49.5)

Auburn at Georgia (-19.5, 50.5)

Alabama at Tennessee (+7.5, 50.5)

Missouri at Ole Miss (-4, 58.5)

Florida State at Miami (-19.5, 56.5)

Penn State at Michigan (-6, 42.5)

Notre Dame at BYU (+10.5, 47.5)

Wisconsin at UCLA (-1.5, 42.5)

Utah at Colorado (+14.5, 49.5)

Nebraska at Oregon (-6.5, 51.5)