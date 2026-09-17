All eyes will be on Oxford, Miss., during the Week 3 college football schedule as Lane Kiffin returns to The Grove. His former team in No. 8 Ole Miss will host Kiffin's new squad in seventh-ranked LSU, as the Tigers are 2.5-point road favorites per the Week 3 college football odds, even with quarterback Sam Leavitt listed as doubtful. This is the lone top 10 matchup one can make college football bets on this week, and each of their last six meetings have been won by the home team. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Elsewhere, there is an eclectic mix of games to target with Week 3 college football bets, including several schools beginning conference play such as No. 2 Georgia vs. Arkansas (+24.5) and No. 12 USC vs. Rutgers (+24.5). There are also non-conference battles like No. 10 Alabama vs. Florida State (+19.5) and No. 25 Virginia vs. West Virginia (+10.5). Before locking in any Week 3 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 3 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the top Week 3 college football picks the model is recommending for best betting apps: South Carolina (-4, 58.5) covers at home versus Mississippi State at 4:15 p.m. ET in nearly 60% simulations. The Gamecocks have defeated the Bulldogs in eight of their last nine meetings as this is one of the SEC's most lopsided series over recent matchups. SC's LaNorris Sellers has shown off his dual abilities with 270 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air in Week 1, followed by 119 yards and a score on the ground last week. South Carolina's defense has allowed just one touchdown on the year, while Mississippi State's defense has yet to force a turnover.

Another Week 3 prediction: Michigan State (+29.5, 52.5) stays within the huge line at No. 3 Notre Dame in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. Michigan State has won both tune-up games and is 1-0-1 against the spread with a cover against Eastern Michigan and a push against Toledo. Notre Dame has handled its business as well with two wins and as many covers.

Notre Dame beat Wisconsin by 28 points in its opener, and the Irish only have two wins of 30 or more points against Power 4 schools since the beginning of last season. The model is projecting a 42-17 final as MSU stays within the big number nearly 60% of the time, while the Over 52.5 clears well over 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 3 college football game, including an underdog of nearly a touchdown who wins outright in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 33-21 run, and find out.

College football odds for Week 3 notable games

See full Week 3 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Sep. 17

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-10.5, 51.5)



Friday, Sep. 18

Miami at Wake Forest (+20.5, 56.5)

Houston at Texas Tech (-7.5, 52.5)



Saturday, Sep. 19

North Carolina at Clemson (-3.5, 43.5)

Georgia at Arkansas (+24.5, 54.5)

SMU at Louisville (-1.5, 59.5)

USC at Rutgers (+24.5, 60.5)

Florida State at Alabama (-19.5, 48.5)

Florida at Auburn (+2.5, 53.5)

Michigan State at Notre Dame (-29.5, 52.5)

West Virginia at Virginia (+10.5, 53.5)

LSU at Ole Miss (+2.5, 57.5)