The Week 5 college football odds aren't showing much love to the 14th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite being undefeated and at home, Iowa is a 14.5-point underdog to No. 5 Ohio State, per the latest college football lines. That's one of three ranked matchups on Saturday, with the others taking place in the SEC. No. 7 Alabama is favored by 5.5 points over No. 16 Mississippi State, per the Week 5 college football spreads, while No. 8 Florida is a 5-point road favorite at 25th-ranked Missouri. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Elsewhere, the first leg in the race for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy takes place during the Week 5 college football schedule. Air Force vs. Navy has the Falcons as 3.5-point home favorites. The biggest spread has the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs giving 25 points to Vanderbilt. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 5 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the top Week 5 college football picks the model is recommending for best betting apps: Navy (+3.5, 45.5) covers versus Air Force in a noon ET kickoff on CBS and Paramount+. The Falcons will host this contest, which is important to note as Air Force has lost six straight ATS at home versus FBS teams. Air Force has also lost five straight outright games in the Commander-in-Chief's series, while Navy is on a 4-1 straight-up run as an underdog against unranked squads. With Midshipmen running back Vic Listorti forecasted to rush for nearly 150 yards, Navy covers in well over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick

Another Week 5 prediction: No. 25 Missouri (+5, 56.5) covers at home versus No. 8 Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET in nearly 60% of simulations. The home team has won each of the last four matchups between these two, and the Tigers are 23-3 overall over their last 26 home games. Florida is 0-3 straight up as a road favorite versus ranked squads since 2010, and despite their record and ranking this season, the Gators have been sloppy. Their 357 penalty yards are fourth-most in FBS, while Mizzou doesn't hurt itself, as its two giveaways are fewest in the SEC. The SportsLine model also projects the Under to hit well over 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 5 college football game, including an underdog of nearly a touchdown who outright wins in one of the week's biggest games. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog pulls off a massive upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 32-24 run, and find out.

College football odds for Week 5 notable games

See full Week 5 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 1

Western Kentucky at New Mexico State (-2.5, 57.5)

North Texas at Tulsa (-1.5, 57.5)



Friday, Oct. 2

Liberty at Delaware (+7.5, 49.5)

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (-3, 54.5)

Penn State at Northwestern (+2.5, 45.5)



Saturday Oct. 3

Alabama at Mississippi State (+5.5, 60.5)

Navy at Air Force (-3.5, 45.5)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (+21, 47.5)

Auburn at Tennessee (-7, 54.5)

Florida at Missouri (+5, 56.5)

Ohio State at Iowa (+14.5, 45.5)

Miami at Clemson (+16.5, 48.5)

Texas Tech at Colorado (+12.5, 50.5)

Washington at USC (-9.5, 58.5)