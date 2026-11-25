College sports is often defined by heated rivalries, and the Week 13 college football schedule coincides with 2026 Rivalry Week. From in-state matchups like Alabama vs. Auburn (+15) in the Iron Bowl and USC vs. UCLA (+7) to border battles such as Ohio State vs. Michigan (+10.5) and LSU vs. Arkansas (+14.5), there's a bevy of must-see contests to make Week 13 college football bets on. Facing a rival often leads to closer-than-expected outcomes given the familiarity and extra motivation, so it's of no surprise at how many slim spreads there are during college football Rivalry Week 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Narrow Week 13 college football lines include Florida vs. Florida State (+6) on Friday, with Saturday's slate providing Kentucky vs. Louisville (-2.5), South Carolina vs. Clemson (+6) and Virginia vs. Virginia Tech (-3). You can also make college football bets on the largest spread of Rivalry Week as the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are giving 35.5 points to the Georgia Tech. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 13 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 13

One of the top college football Rivalry Week picks the model is recommending for the best betting apps: Arizona (-8.5, 54.5) covers in nearly 80% of sims versus Arizona State in a 9 p.m. ET kickoff. The Wildcats have won three of the last four matchups, including a 23-7 victory on the road a year ago. UA has also covered in three of its last four home games, and along with No. 2 Utah, the Wildcats are one of two squads to rank in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense in the Big 12. Meanwhile, ASU has deficiencies on both sides of the ball as only one Big 12 team averages fewer yards per play on offense, and just two conference teams have forced fewer turnovers. The Wildcats are forecasted to win by more than two touchdowns.

Another Week 13 college football prediction: North Carolina (-5.5, 53.5) covers versus NC State well over 70% of the time. The Tar Heels are on a 6-2 ATS run, while NC State is only 2-4 versus the spread over its last six. Carolina is the typical Bill Belichick-coached team that doesn't hurt itself, as UNC averages the fewest penalty yards in the ACC. This game being in Chapel Hill is important as NC State's defense does not travel, having allowed four-plus TDs in seven of the last eight road games. Those struggles are expected to continue, with the Heels scoring nearly 9 points more than their season average. In addition to UNC covering, the Under also hits in this matchup in 58% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Rivalry Week

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 13 college football game, and it projects five matchups decided by 25-plus points in major rivalry contests. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which five teams pulls off huge victories? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

College football odds for notable Rivalry Week games

See full Week 13 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 26

TCU at Texas Tech (-14.5, 47.5)

Friday, Nov. 27

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (-19.5, 56.5)

Nebraska at Iowa (-4.5, 40.5)

Florida at Florida State (+6.5, 53.5)

Texas at Texas A&M (+11, 40.5)

Saturday, Nov. 28

Louisville at Kentucky (+2.5, 54.5)

Michigan at Ohio State (-10.5, 37.5)

LSU at Arkansas (+14.5, 49.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (+6, 41.5)

Duke at Wake Forest (-14.5, 55.5)

USC at UCLA (+7, 45.5)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-35.5, 55.5)

Oklahoma at Missouri (-2, 41.5)

Purdue at Indiana (-22.5, 43.5)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (+13.5, 43.5)

Auburn at Alabama (-15, 49.5)

Washington at Oregon (-14, 50.5)

Arizona State at Arizona (-8.5, 54.5)