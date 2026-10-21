Coming off an upset-filled Saturday proves that there are no guarantees when it comes to your Week 8 college football picks. You can look at teams' rankings and observe the latest college football odds, but anyone can win, or lose, on any given Saturday. There are just two ranked matchups on the Week 8 college football schedule, one in the SEC and one in the Big 12. In the former, No. 19 Texas is a 3.5-point home favorite over No. 7 Ole Miss, as Arch Manning faces the alma mater of his father and grandfather for the first time. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The other ranked contest to make Week 8 college football bets on is Houston vs. Utah as the 10th-ranked Utes are 6.5-point home favorites over the No. 14 Cougars. Other anticipated matchups with college football lines of a touchdown or less include Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State (+4.5), BYU vs. UCF (+6.5), USC vs. Wisconsin (+3) and Indiana vs. Michigan (+7). Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 to $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 8 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the top Week 8 college football picks the model is recommending for best betting apps: No. 10 Utah (-6.5, 56.5) covers versus 14th-ranked Houston in a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The Utes are undefeated straight up and 5-1 against the spread, which gives them the fifth-best cover percentage of any power conference team. They are 8-2 ATS at home since the start of last season, while the Cougars are just 3-4 versus the spread this season. Both squads have scoring offenses that rank among the top 12 nationally, but they're not on par on the other side of the ball. Utah is 12th in scoring defense, while Houston is just 45th as the Utes are projected to win by double digits and cover 60% of the time.

Another Week 8 prediction: Tennessee (+2.5, 50.5) covers at South Carolina nearly 60% of the time. The Vols are coming off a 16-point win over then-No. 6 Alabama, marking UT's third straight victory. South Carolina has lost three of its last four and is just 1-4 ATS over its last five, with the Gamecocks unable to protect home turf as they're riding a four-game SEC home losing streak. USC also has lost six straight versus top-15 ranked teams, with No. 11 Tennessee coming to town. Additionally, the Vols are 9-1 all-time in road games the week after defeating Bama -- including 5-0 versus South Carolina. In addition to backing UT to cover, the model also projects the Over to connect in well over 50% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 8

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 8 college football game, and it is calling for three upsets in power conference matchups, including two SEC underdogs who outright win. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which three underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 59-49 run, and find out.

College football odds for Week 8 notable games

See full Week 8 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Wednesday, Oct. 21

New Mexico State at Sam Houston (+2.5, 45.5)

Thursday, Oct. 22

James Madison at App State (+10.5, 56.5)

Liberty at Kennesaw State (+10.5, 50.5)

East Carolina at Memphis (-10, 54.5)

Friday, Oct. 23

Duke at Virginia (-1.5, 47.5)

UMass at UConn (-14.5, 49.5)

Army at Tulsa (-1.5, 54.5)

Air Force at Wyoming (+5.5, 44.5)

NC State at Stanford (+6.5, 55.5)

Saturday, Oct. 24

Pittsburgh at Miami (-19.5, 49.5)

Indiana at Michigan (+7, 41.5)

LSU at Auburn (+7.5, 50.5)

Michigan State at UCLA (-14, 44.5)

Tennessee at South Carolina (-2.5, 50.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-13.5, 50.5)

USC at Wisconsin (+3, 49.5)

Ole Miss at Texas (-3.5, 54.5)

USC at Wisconsin (+3, 49.5)

Houston at Utah (-6.5, 56.5)