The first ever Big Ten matchup of Ohio State vs. USC highlights the Week 9 college football schedule as they meet for the 25th time. The No. 2 Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites over the Trojans, according to the latest Week 9 college football odds. Another intriguing conference battle takes place in the SEC with Florida vs. Georgia. These foes have met over 100 times, with the Dawgs winning the last five. With both coming off a bye, Georgia is at -11.5 to back with college football predictions. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The top-ranked Miami Hurricanes face North Carolina (+14.5), as Bill Belichick takes on a No. 1 squad for the first time. Outside of the Canes, the other undefeated teams are No. 6 Utah and No. 7 UCLA. The Utes (-6.5) look to avoid giving Cincinnati its second straight win over an unbeaten, after Cincy knocked off Texas Tech a week ago, while the Bruins are favored by 22.5 points, per the Week 9 college football spreads, in a non-conference game with Nevada. Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 to $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 9 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the top Week 9 college football picks the model is recommending for the best betting apps: Mississippi State (+21, 50.5) covers at No. 11 Texas in a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The Longhorns have covered just once over their last six games, and even though they notched a big win over Ole Miss, Arch Manning struggled again. He had three turnovers and now has nine on the season, which is tied for second most in the nation. UT is just 3-9-1 ATS following a win since Manning became starter last year, while MSU is 9-4 versus the spread over its last 13 road games. The Bulldogs pushed the Longhorns to overtime when they met last year, so the model has them sticking within this huge spread in over 70% of sims.

Another Week 9 prediction: Oregon (-3.5, 47.5) covers at home versus No. 20 Northwestern nearly 60% of the time. The Wildcats have lost by double digits in each of their last three trips to the West Coast, which doesn't even include a 20-point home loss to Oregon a year ago. This year, Northwestern's FBS wins have come versus teams with a combined 12-25 record, with no victories over winning squads. Northwestern gave up 244 rushing yards last week, as the Oregon backfield duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill is forecasted for over 160 scrimmage yards. Oregon, whose defense ranks top 10 nationally in interceptions, helps the Ducks win by a touchdown, per 10,000 model sims, and the Under is projected to connect in well over 50% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 9 college football game, and it projects three point totals that are at least 10 points off the listed O/U. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which three O/U bets should you lock in now? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 68-59 run, and find out.

College football odds for Week 9 notable games

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Delaware at Western Kentucky (-1.5, 57.5)

Sam Houston at Missouri State (-5.5, 51.5)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee (-2.5, 50.5)

Jacksonville State at New Mexico State (+3.5, 49.5)

Thursday, Oct. 29

FAU at North Texas (-13.5, 77.5)

Troy at James Madison (-21, 49.5)

Friday, Oct. 30

Tulane at Charlotte (+10.5, 46.5)

Baylor at UCF (-1.5, 48.5)

Kent State at Sacramento State (+10, 46.5)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Arizona at Texas Tech (-3.5, 54.5)

Notre Dame at Navy (+30.5, 56.5)

Auburn at Ole Miss (-13.5, 57.5)

Florida at Georgia (-11.5, 55.5)

Utah at Cincinnati (+6.5, 56.5)

South Carolina at Oklahoma (-5.5, 44.5)

Miami at North Carolina (+14.5, 52.5)

Mississippi State at Texas (-21, 49.5)

Ohio State at USC (+6.5, 51.5)