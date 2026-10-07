The Week 6 college football schedule brings at least one matchup every night, which started on Tuesday and runs through the full Saturday slate. The highlight is the top-10 SEC battle on Saturday between No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Both traditional powers are off to impressive undefeated starts, and the Week 6 college football odds show virtually no gap between them as Alabama is -1.5 at home. Both teams are 4-1 against the spread this season. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Other Week 6 college football lines of note include Oregon (-11.5) vs. UCLA, Texas (-8.5) vs. Oklahoma and LSU (-8.5) at Kentucky. Before locking in any Week 6 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 6 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 6

One of the top Week 6 college football picks the model is recommending for best betting apps: Arkansas (+13.5, 50.5) keeps it within the double-digit spread at home against No. 15 Tennessee in a 4:15 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. The Razorbacks have struggled thus far, but did show some signs of progress in Week 4 against Tulsa, winning 34-6 despite being just 7-point favorites in that one. The Vols are tough on defense, but have lacked explosiveness on offense, particularly in the passing game. The model projects a one-score win for Tennessee as the Razorbacks cover well over 60% of the time.

Another Week 6 prediction: Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5) covers at home against No. 7 Indiana in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. Indiana is winning, but not dominating in quite the same way as the Hoosiers did during their national championship run last year. They are just 1-4 against the spread, including a tight win against Northwestern in Week 4. Nebraska, meanwhile, is 4-1 against the number this season as the Cornhuskers are coming off back to back Big Ten wins and covers. The model projects a 4-point game as Nebraska covers nearly 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 6

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 6 college football game, and it is calling for several major upsets. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdogs win outright? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 40-35 run, and find out.

College football odds for Week 6 notable games

See full Week 6 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St. (+3, 49.5)

New Mexico St. at FIU (-6.5, 46.5)



Thursday, Oct. 8

Missouri State at Western Kentucky (-2.5, 56.5)

Sam Houston at Liberty (-13.5, 52.5)

South Alabama at Arkansas St. (-1.5, 58.5)

South Florida at UTSA (-7, 50.5)

Friday, Oct. 9

Florida State at Louisville (-3.5, 59.5)

Iowa at Washington (-3, 41.5)

Washington St. at Utah St. (-5.5, 43.5)

Wyoming at San Jose St. (-6, 43.5)

Iowa St. at BYU (-10.5, 46.5)



Saturday, Oct. 10

Indiana at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Texas A&M at Missouri (-3.5, 48.5)

South Carolina at Florida (-12.5, 61.5)

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+9.5, 58.5)

Stanford at Notre Dame (-37.5, 53.5)

Texas at Oklahoma (+8.5, 39.5)

UCLA at Oregon (-11.5, 59.5)

Maryland at Ohio State (-34.5, 56.5)

Tennessee at Arkansas (+13.5, 50.5)

LSU at Kentucky (+8.5, 54.5)

Georgia at Alabama (-1.5, 55.5)

USC at Penn State (-1.5, 54.5)

Minnesota at Purdue (+2.5, 50.5)