Recent conference alignment will be apparent when making your Week 11 college football picks, as we'll get several first-time conference matchups. LSU vs. Texas will be the first SEC meeting between the two, while USC vs. Indiana will be the first Big Ten matchup between those programs. The Week 11 college football odds have the No. 14 Tigers as 3.5-point home favorites over Arch Manning and seventh-ranked Texas, while the No. 4 Hoosiers are favored by 7.5 points at home over the No. 20 Trojans. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other intriguing Week 11 college football spreads involve ranked matchups such as Utah vs. Arizona (+2.5) and Wake Forest vs. SMU (+1.5). Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup for college football betting sites. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the top Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending for the best betting apps: 11th-ranked Wake Forest (-1.5, 61.5) covers versus No. 25 SMU in a noon ET kickoff. Wake is an ACC-best 7-2 ATS, which is also tied for the fifth-best spread record in FBS. The Demon Deacons have won five straight games by 20-plus points, and their only defeat this year came to then-No. 5 Miami, a game in which Wake Forest covered. Meanwhile, SMU has allowed 28-points in back-to-back games, both coming versus ACC teams without winning conference records. Wake Forest covers well over 50% of the time, per 10,000 model simulations.

Another Week 11 prediction: No. 19 Ole Miss (-1.5, 49.5) covers at Oklahoma well over 50% of the time. The Sooners are coming off a victory over Florida, but OU is just 4-9-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season. Saturday also saw Ole Miss get soundly defeated by Georgia, but the Rebels are resilient and have covered in each of their last three games following a loss. Ole Miss has more balance on both sides of the ball than Oklahoma, as the Sooner offense is the clear weak link. OU leads the SEC in turnovers, ranks last in rushing offense and is second worst in total offense. Oklahoma simply won't be able to keep up with Ole Miss on the scoreboard, and the model also projects the Over to connect in 60% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 11 college football game, and it projects three underdogs who outright win in power conference matchups. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which three underdogs pull off major upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

College football odds for Week 11 notable games

See full Week 11 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Kent State at Bowling Green (-6, 45.5)

Western Michigan at Akron (+14.5, 47.5)



Wednesday, Nov. 11

Buffalo at Ball State (+2.5, 51.5)

UMass at Toledo (-14.5, 52.5)



Thursday, Nov. 12

Memphis at South Florida (+5.5, 48.5)

Louisiana at UL-Monroe (+11.5, 49.5)



Friday, Nov. 13

Florida State at Pittsburgh (-4, 54.5)

Illinois at UCLA (-9.5, 46.5)

Houston at Colorado (+10.5, 50.5)



Saturday, Nov. 14

Wake Forest at SMU (+1.5, 61.5)

Tennessee at Texas A&M (+2.5, 42.5)

Boston College at Notre Dame (-30.5, 52.5)

Michigan at Oregon (-11.5, 40.5)

Missouri at Georgia (-14.5, 47.5)

USC at Indiana (-7.5, 49.5)

Ole Miss at Oklahoma (+1.5, 49.5)

Florida at Kentucky (-3, 51.5)

Texas at LSU (-4.5, 45.5)

Utah at Arizona (+2, 53.5)