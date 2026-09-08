A pair of SEC vs. Big Ten ranked matchups highlight the games to make Week 2 college football picks on, as these contests could also serve as CFP previews. Ohio State vs. Texas has the No. 5 Longhorns as 1.5-point home favorites over the top-ranked Buckeyes, per the Week 2 college football odds. Additionally, these two programs' bitter rivals will face off as well as Michigan vs. Oklahoma takes place at The Big House, with the Sooners as 6-point road favorites. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Elsewhere on the Week 2 college football schedule are several in-state matchups such as LSU vs. Louisiana Tech (+32.5), Penn State vs. Temple (+23.5) and the Cy-Hawk Trophy being up for grabs in Iowa vs. Iowa State (+14). If seeking a large total within the college football lines, USC vs. Louisiana has an over/under of 60.5. Before locking in any Week 2 college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 2 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the top Week 2 college football picks the model is recommending for best betting apps: Kentucky (+10, 49.5) covers against No. 13 Alabama in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey impressed for the Cats in his debut versus Youngstown State with 301 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. It was a nearly flawless performance for Kentucky, which had zero turnovers and allowed no sacks. Meanwhile, Bama did give the ball away and allowed its quarterback to go down in a victory over East Carolina in Week 1. Kentucky will host Saturday's matchup, and the Wildcats have won three straight home games dating back to 2025 -- including in SEC play -- with all three combing by at least 31 points. Under former Oregon OC and first-year head coach Will Stein, UK has enough offense to keep the score manageable as it's projected to cover well over 60% of the time.

Another Week 2 prediction: Iowa State (+14, 41.5) covers at No. 22 Iowa at 7:30 p.m. ET in well over 50% simulations. The Cyclones have defeated the Hawkeyes in each of the last two years and are coming off a 28-point win over SEMO in which Iowa State's defense authored six sacks. ISU quarterback Jaylen Raynor had two TDs through the air and another two on the ground, giving Iowa State stability at the position, unlike Iowa. The Hawkeyes have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Saturday, after three different players took snaps in a win over NIU in Week 1. Add in that the Cyclones were 4-1 ATS as underdogs last season, and in addition to ISU covering, the model says the Over hits more than 50% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 2

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 2 college football game, including a double-digit underdog who outright wins. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on a 33-20 run, and find out.

College football odds for Week 2 notable games

See full Week 2 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Sep. 10

Florida A&M at Miami (-53.5, 60.5)



Friday, Sep. 11

Villanova at Louisville (-36.5, 56.5)

Missouri at Kansas (+6, 50.5)



Saturday, Sep. 12

Oregon at Oklahoma State (+22.5, 57.5)

Arizona State at Texas A&M (-14, 51.5)

Oklahoma at Michigan (+6, 43.5)

Alabama at Kentucky (+10, 48.5)

Mississippi State at Minnesota (+1.5, 55.5)

Tennessee at Georgia Tech (+13.5, 55.5)

Ohio State at Texas (-1.5, 47.5)

Iowa State at Iowa (-14, 41.5)