The College Football Playoff rankings have been updated ahead of Week 12, and there are plenty of big matchups coming that could impact teams trying to make the field. The latest Week 12 college football odds board features No. 4 UCLA vs. Michigan (+3.5), LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee (+1.5) and No. 14 Ohio State vs. Nebraska (+3.5). The Bruins are one of two undefeated squads left standing, alongside the Utah Utes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Games involving current CFP Top 10 teams include top-ranked Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina (+16.5), No. 2 Utah vs. TCU (+7) and No. 6 Notre Dame vs. SMU (+20.5). Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 12 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the top Week 12 college football picks the model is recommending for the best betting apps: No. 8 Indiana (-7.5, 43.5) covers at Washington in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Already boasting the No. 4 scoring defense in the nation, IU's offense got a huge boost with seventh-year QB Grant Wilson. In his first start, the Hoosiers posted a season high of 305 passing yards in a Saturday win over then-No. 18 USC. That provides Indiana with balance, which is something Washington lacks. The Huskies are outside the top 10 of the Big Ten in both scoring offense and scoring defense, and they also have the worst ATS home record in the country (0-6). Indiana covers well over 60% of the time, while the Over connects in well over 60% of sims in an A-rated total pick.

Another Week 12 prediction: No. 5 Texas (-20.5, 47.5) covers at home versus Arkansas. The Longhorns have won four straight, three coming against top 25 teams at the time. Arkansas is coming off an upset victory over South Carolina, but the Hogs are 0-3 ATS following a win this season. They're also 2-4 versus the spread against ranked opponents, and Razorbacks QB KJ Jackson has a 2:3 TD:INT in road games this season. Arch Manning is forecasted to have over 250 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns, while RB Raleek Brown has nearly 120 scrimmage yards. UT is expected to roll by almost 30 points as Texas covers well over 60% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 12

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 12 college football game, and it projects two favorites to lose straight-up in P4 matchups, including a top 10 ranked team being upset. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which two favorites go down? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is coming off an impressive 4-1 week on top-rated spread picks, and find out.

College football odds for notable Week 12 games

See full Week 12 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 19

Rice at Temple (-2.5, 51.5)



Friday, Nov. 20

Iowa State at UCF (-1.5, 48.5)

Clemson at Duke (-13.5, 40.5)

Oregon at Michigan State (+16.5, 44.5)



Saturday, Nov. 21

Ohio State at Nebraska (+3.5, 41.5)

Colorado at Cincinnati (-3, 58.5)

UCLA at Michigan (+3.5, 37.5)

Arkansas at Texas (-20.5, 47.5)

Indiana at Washington (+7.5, 43.5)

LSU at Tennessee (+1.5, 45.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+16.5, 50.5)

SMU at Notre Dame (-20.5, 56.5)

Kentucky at Missouri (-5.5, 48.5)

Utah at TCU (+7, 46.5)