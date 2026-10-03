Mississippi State has been one of the early surprises of the 2026 college football season, and now the Bulldogs get a chance during the Week 5 college football schedule to prove their legitimacy. The 16th-ranked Bulldogs host No. 7 Alabama on Saturday as the Crimson Tide are 5.5-point road favorites in the latest Week 5 college football odds, with the total at 60.5. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Other Week 5 college football lines of note include Florida (-5.5) at Missouri, Tennessee (-6.6) vs. Auburn and Ohio State (-14.5) at Iowa on CBS and Paramount+. Before locking in any Week 5 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 5 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He swept all three best bets in his column last week on SportsLine, moving to 5-1 over the past two weeks.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Top Week 5 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 5 college football picks: He's going Over 61.5 points in Mississippi State vs. Alabama as promising young quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Kamario Taylor battle in Starkville at noon ET on Saturday.

"While Taylor has the offense humming, Mississippi State's defense is still a work in progress," Casale told SportsLine. "The Bulldogs allowed 34 points to South Carolina, while Missouri ran 75 plays and piled up over 400 yards last week. If Mississippi State is going to compete with Alabama at home, it will need to score points. The defense isn't good enough yet to slow down Russell and the country's No. 4-ranked scoring offense.

"This should be a fun, exciting game between top-25 offenses. Russell and Taylor are emerging stars, and I expect both quarterbacks to shine on Saturday in what could be a shootout in Starkville." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 5 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including backing a road favorite who is a "bad matchup" for its opponent. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 5 of college football, and favorite is a huge mismatch for its opponent? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.