The Week 10 college football schedule is absolutely loaded with matchups that will directly impact the College Football Playoff rankings after the first batch came out earlier this week. Top-ranked Miami gets a huge test at No. 11 Notre Dame with the Irish listed as 7.5-point favorites in the latest Week 10 college football odds as star Miami receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) is out. There are two games featuring top-10 teams in the CFP rankings going head to head: No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia (-3.5) and No. 3 Utah (-4.5) vs. No. 9 BYU. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other college football lines for games with CFP implications include No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU (-5.5), No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee (-6.5), No. 7 Texas (-2.5) at No. 18 Missouri and No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State (-7.5). Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 10 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He swept all three best bets in his column in both Week 4 and Week 5 on SportsLine, and has a 14-8 overall record over the last seven weeks.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 10 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top Week 10 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 10 college football picks: He's backing Ohio State (-7.5) to cover against Oregon in a 3:30 p.m. ET Big Ten on CBS and Paramount+ matchup on Saturday. Ohio State fell at USC last week and now faces added pressure to avoid a third loss that would put their playoff hopes in major jeopardy. Oregon, meanwhile, picked up a win over a ranked Northwestern squad last week, but its 5-3 record is far short of expectations this season.

"Last week we went against Ohio State with true freshman Luke Fahey making his first career start on the road at USC," Casale told SportsLine. "Fahey struggled at times, completing 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. It was just a bad spot for the Buckeyes, and USC won outright as a 6.5-point underdog.

"This week, Ohio State is in a better spot at home in what is essentially a playoff game for the Buckeyes with two losses. I expect Ohio State's defense to look a lot different after giving up 30 points to USC. Oregon backup quarterback Dylan Raiola is coming off his best game of the season, but as we saw against UCLA, he can crumble under pressure. Also, look for Jeremiah Smith to be more involved now that Fahey has that first start under his belt." See what other picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 10 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including backing a favorite to roll against a team that "might be about done this season." You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 10 of college football, and which favorite is set to roll againast a demoralized opponent? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper who is on a 14-8 roll, and find out.