Conference play starts for many teams around the nation, meaning the Week 4 college football schedule might be the best overall that bettors have seen this season. The SEC has several blockbusters with Texas (-5.5) going to Tennessee, Texas A&M (+8.5) at LSU, Ole Miss (+3.5) at Florida and Oklahoma (+14) at Georgia. New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

In the Big Ten, Week 4 college football lines of note include Oregon (-3) at USC and Iowa (+5.5) at Michigan. Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 4 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He went 2-1 in his best bets column for SportsLine in Week 3.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 4 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Top Week 4 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 4 college football picks: He is going Over 58.5 in Ole Miss vs. Florida in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday.

"Ole Miss is in an all-time letdown spot after its grueling, emotional home win last week over Lane Kiffin and LSU," Casale told SportsLine. "While I lean Florida, I see both offenses having success in this matchup. Ole Miss will struggle to stop Florida star running back Jadan Baugh. The Rebels allowed 172 rushing yards to LSU and 162 yards to Louisville in the opener. Baugh ripped Auburn for 162 yards and three scores on Saturday. The junior is averaging a robust 8.5 yards per carry through three games this season.

"On the other side, Florida hasn't seen anything like Trinidad Chambliss. The Gators squashed two cupcakes before their impressive road win at Auburn. However, the defense allowed 39 points, while quarterback Byrum Brown racked up 336 total yards and four touchdowns. Chambliss could feast on Florida's defense." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including a road favorite who will overwhelm the oppsing defense. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 4 of college football, and which road favorite will roll? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper, and find out.