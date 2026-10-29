Top-10 teams falling has been the norm in recent weeks, and the Week 9 college football schedule brings more tricky spots for some contenders. No. 3 Georgia is coming off a shocking week to Auburn in its last game and now the Bulldogs meet No. 17 Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the Gators are two weeks removed from stunning Texas on the road. Georgia is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Week 9 college football odds. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other big matchups in Week 9 of college football include Arizona at Texas Tech (-3.5), Auburn at Ole Miss (-12.5), Minnesota at Indiana (-20.5), Miami at UNC (+14) and Ohio State at USC (-6.5). Before locking in any Week 9 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 9 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He swept all three best bets in his column in both Week 4 and Week 5 on SportsLine, and has a 12-7 overall record over the last six weeks.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 9 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top Week 9 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 9 college football picks: He's backing USC (+6.5) to stay within the spread against No. 2 Ohio State in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday.

"Ohio State travels to USC without starting quarterback Julian Sayin," Casale told SportsLine. "True freshman Luke Fahey is expected to make his first career start. We don't know what the Buckeyes' offense will look like without Sayin, but I expect it to take a step back on the road with an inexperienced quarterback.

I think it says a lot that this number moved from Ohio State -7 to -6.5," Casale told SportsLine. "It takes a lot to move a line off the key number of 7, especially for a highly-rated team like the Buckeyes. The Ohio State coaching staff loves freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, and there is always that play where the freshman throws the ball up to Jeremiah Smith and no one can stop it. My concern is whether Ohio State can sustain drives throughout the game." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 9 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including backing a big favorite to roll early in a game he calls an "awful spot" for its opponent. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 9 of college football, and which favorite is set to exploit a great schedule situation? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper who is on a 12-7 roll, and find out.