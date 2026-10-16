A top-5 matchup anchors the Week 7 college football schedule as No. 5 Indiana hosts No. 4 Ohio State at noon ET on Saturday. It's arguably the biggest home game in Indiana football history, and the Hoosiers are 3.5-point underdogs against the Buckeyes, according to the latest Week 7 college football odds. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other Week 7 college football lines of note include Alabama (-7.5) at Tennessee, Notre Dame (-10.5) at BYU and Florida at Texas (-11.5). Before locking in any Week 7 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 7 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He swept all three best bets in his column in both Week 4 and Week 5 on SportsLine, and has a 9-3 overall record over the last three four.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 7 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +1200. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 7 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 7 college football picks: He's going Over 31.5 points for the Texas team total as the seventh-ranked Longhorns host Florida at noon ET on Saturday.

Texas is coming off a surprising loss against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, while Florida's red-hot start has cooled considerably following blowout losses against Missouri and South Carolina.

"Look for the Horns to get their running game going on Saturday," Casale told SportsLine. "Texas managed just 120 yards on the ground last week. Florida ranks 46th against the run, though that is a little misleading given a soft early-season schedule. The Gators have given up 334 rushing yards in their last two games. This sets up as a nice bounce-back spot for Texas coming off the OU loss. While I lean the Longhorns against the spread, my favorite play is Texas' team total Over 31.5." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 7 college football picks

Casale has found three other college football picks he loves, including a game where he expects the favorite to roll in what he calls a "bad matchup" for the underdog. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 7 of college football, and what bad matchup can you exploit? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicappe who is on a 9-3 roll, and find out.