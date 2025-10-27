Mississippi State nearly pulled off the win over Texas in Week 9 as one of our bold bets, but we did correctly back Houston as a spread underdog against Arizona State. Which teams will we be looking at for Week 10 of the college football season when it comes to making bold bets? Here's three games to target if you're hoping for some chaos and a big payout at the top sportsbooks.

Maryland +21.5 vs. Indiana (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Terps have played solid football outside of a few quarters, and they'll get to face a red-hot Indiana team at home. Maryland has several dynamic players offensively and its defense makes impact plays routinely, which should be enough to cover a three-touchdown spread even against an Indiana team thinking about potentially winning a national championship. The Terps cover the spread in 73% of SportsLine model simulations.

This is not your typical Dave Doeren Wolfpack team, hitting another low point with a 53-34 loss to Pitt. However, NC State has shown it is capable of putting up points and Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts before ultimately pulling away. This was a wild 30-29 contest a year ago, which Georgia Tech won on a touchdown in the last 30 seconds. Night games in Raleigh have typically been a prime upset environment for ACC powerhouses and I'll back Doeren's squad to keep this close. The SportsLine Projection Model likes Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

Cal +4.5 vs. Virginia (3:45 p.m. ET Saturday)

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Golden Bears in this one. They cover the spread in 60% of simulations for an "A" grade and win in 51% as +159 money line underdogs in the latest consensus odds. Cal has been a solid team at home over the years and like NC State, is capable of putting up points. Virginia nearly lost to a bad North Carolina team last week and the College Football Playoff light at the end of the tunnel might be causing players to buckle under heightened expectations.