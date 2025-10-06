There is no such thing as a straightforward college football season. Clemson and Penn State appeared to be College Football Playoff locks heading into the campaign but are now likely on the outside looking in after just six weeks. Miami faced plenty of uncertainty but now appears to be on track to earn the No. 1 seed in the bracket. There is still plenty of time for things to change once again, though, which is why making bold bets can pay off handsomely in this sport.

Here's a look at three wagers to target in Week 7 if you're looking to take advantage of the chaos in college football.

NC State +22.5 vs. Notre Dame (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

The Wolfpack have been blasted the last two times they played Notre Dame, losing by a combined score of 80-38. This game is in South Bend, and the Irish are on a roll after wins over Arkansas and Boise State. The SportsLine Projection Model has Notre Dame covering in 66% of simulations. And yet, Dave Doeren has always found a way to get his team to show up in these exact games. NC State has quietly made a bowl game in five straight seasons and has won at least eight games in four of the last five years. I don't know if the Wolfpack pull off the ultimate stunner, but I think they can cover a three-touchdown spread.

Northwestern +21.5 vs. Penn State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

Surely it can't happen three times in a row, right? Penn State is in shambles right now after its loss to UCLA in Week 6 and the energy around this football program won't be the same, even though the game is at home. The Nittany Lions have the talent edge and might be able to sleepwalk through this game but do they have any motivation at the moment? On the flip side, Northwestern is playing with house money and can look at the last two weeks positively. After all, the Wildcats did beat UCLA. The SportsLine model has Penn State covering in 58% of simulations, but I'll take the Wildcats on the road to put a scare into Penn State in Week 7.

Virginia Tech +14.5 vs. Georgia Tech (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET)

The Hokies have actually won the TechMo Bowl three of the last four times, most recently grabbing a 21-6 victory last year. Virginia Tech is undergoing major changes as a football program and the players are effectively either fighting for roster spots for next season or looking to boost their status in the transfer portal. Georgia Tech is aiming for the Playoff, but will the Yellow Jackets be looking ahead to a road trip in Week 8 against a Duke team which is 3-0 in ACC play? The SportsLine model likes the Hokies in this game, as they cover in 64% of simulations. The model sees value on Virginia Tech as a +493 money line underdog, with the Hokies pulling off the upset in 37% of simulations.