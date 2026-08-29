College football fans can rejoice as Week 0 of the 2026 season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland with the North Carolina Tar Heels battling the TCU Horned Frogs. These teams met in Week 1 last year, with TCU delivering a 48-14 beatdown in Bill Belichick's first game as UNC's head coach. Belichick is hoping for a different result this time around, while TCU tries to show it can be a sneaky contender in the Big 12. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

TCU is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina vs. TCU odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the point total sits at 46.5. The Horned Frogs are -355 favorites on the money line (wager $355 to win $100) while the Tar Heels are +280 underdogs. Wager on UNC vs. TCU and more Week 0 college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times and it is on a 31-19 run on top-rated college football money line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites. Before locking in your wagers for UNC vs. TCU, here's a look at our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine model.

North Carolina vs. TCU picks, predictions

North Carolina +8.5

Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill was largely a disaster, and the legendary former Patriots coach made big changes in the offseason. The first was bringing in Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator. The second was re-entering the transfer portal and churning the roster again. Billy Edwards Jr. steps in at quarterback for the Tar Heels, who do bring back last year's top rusher in Demon June and top receiver in Jordan Shipp. There's enough talent at the skill positions for this game to stay close. North Carolina got outmatched in many games but it only lost by one possession against both Virginia and Duke. Those two teams made the ACC title game.

Meanwhile, TCU didn't make many changes to a defense that was among the worst in the country at defending the pass. The Horned Frogs might not have to deal with quarterback Josh Hoover's recklessness but he was also responsible for helping them become one of the Big 12's best offenses. This could sneakily turn into a shootout and in that case, I expect the Tar Heels to keep this to a one-possession game. North Carolina covers the spread in 55% of SportsLine simulations.

TCU money line

The SportsLine model has the Tar Heels winning in 39% of simulations, so North Carolina offers betting value based on the implied probability of its current money line odds. However, you don't make up a 34-point gap in one season just because a coordinator change and the other team switching quarterbacks. Jaden Craig might not have been a superstar at Harvard, but he was much more careful with the football. TCU's skill players are ready to step into bigger roles, and running back Jeremy Payne should build on a strong 2025 season. The Horned Frogs are winning in 61% of simulations and while that's going against probabilities, I don't see a scenario where they fall flat in Week 0.

Over 46.5

SportsLine experts David Bearman and Micah Roberts are both taking the Under on 47 and 47.5, respectively, but as I mentioned earlier, this game could quietly become an offensive showcase. The Tar Heels allowed 24.5 points per game a year ago and once again brought in plenty of transfers to revamp the defense, while TCU allowed 25.3 points per game and didn't appear to do much to address that side of the ball. The Over on 46.5 hits in 55% of SportsLine simulations, and I think we could see this game have more than 50 combined points when it's all said and done. The projected final score at SportsLine is TCU 28, North Carolina 23.