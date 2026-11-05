Six ranked highlight the Week 10 college football schedule, with a pair of top-10 matchups anchoring the slate. BYU, No. 9 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, heads to No. 3 Utah, with the Utes listed at -5.5 in the latest Week 10 college football odds. Top-ranked Miami goes to No. 11 Notre Dame with the Irish favored by 7.5 points in that one as the Hurricanes will be without the ACC's leading receiver in Malachi Toney (ankle). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other Week 10 college football lines of note include No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss (+3.5), No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU (-5.5), No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri (+2.5) and Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State (-7.5) on CBS and Paramount+. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 on an 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 10 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

College football score predictions for Week 10

One college football score prediction for the Week 10 college football schedule at the best betting apps and college football betting sites: The model is projecting No. 13 Tennessee (-6.5) to beat No. 6 Kentucky 27-19 in a 6:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. That makes the Vols the better value against the spread 53% of the time and the Under (50.5) the pick 62% of the time.

Kentucky has been one of the biggest surprises in college football as the No. 8 Wildcats have surged to a 7-1 start (5-1 SEC) under first-year head coach Will Stein, tying them with Georgia atop the SEC standings. This will be their toughest road test yet, however, as Neyland Stadium is one of the most difficult places to play in the nation. The Vols handled Alabama by 16 points in their last game at home.

The Vols have covered at home in every SEC game thus far, and the model is projecting that trend to continue in this top-20 matchup on Saturday. The Tennessee defense also holds strong again, keeping this game in the 40s and under the total. See the model's score predictions for every other matchup here.

College football best bets for Week 10

The model has revealed an exact score prediction for each Week 10 college football game. It is backing multiple underdogs to win outright. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what is the exact projected score for each game, and which underdogs pull off upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that is on an 80-77 run, and find out.

College football lines for notable Week 10 games

See full Week 10 college football picks, odds, predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel and subject to change

Thursday, Nov. 5

UTSA at FAU (+7, 73.5)

James Madison at Southern Miss (+14.5, 57.5)



Friday, Nov. 6

Virginia Tech at SMU (-6, 56.5)

South Florida at East Carolina (-2.5, 39.5)

Nebraska at Illinois (+4.5, 49.5)

New Mexico at Nevada (+9.5, 37.5)

TCU at Arizona (-8.5, 43.5)

Saturday, Nov. 7

BYU at Utah (-5.5, 48.5)

Texas at Missouri (+2.5, 42.5)

UCLA at Minnesota (+5.5, 39.5)

Alabama at LSU (-5.5, 52.5)

Cincinnati at Houston (-10.5, 62.5)

Oregon at Ohio State (-7.5, 46.5)

Kentucky at Tennessee (-6.5, 50.5)

Air Force at Army (-3, 44.5)

Miami at Notre Dame (-7, 56.5)

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5, 39.5)

Georgia at Ole Miss (+3.5, 56.5)

Oklahoma at Florida (-6.5, 45.5)