Week 7 brought one of the more memorable runs of upset in recent college football, and the Week 8 college football schedule brings the potential for more. Top-ranked Miami is a 19.5-point favorite as it plays host to Pittsburgh, while No. 2 BYU is -7.5 at UCF. Several other College Football Playoff contenders face tough road tests. No. 6 Indiana is -.57 at Michigan, No. 11 Tennessee is +2.5 at South Carolina, No. 18 LSU is -7.5 at Auburn and No. 7 Ole Miss is +3 at No. 19 Texas. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Also in the the Big 12, No. 8 Texas Tech is -11.5 at Cincinnati, while No. 14 Houston is +6.5 at No. 10. Utah. Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks for those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. He swept all three best bets in his column in both Week 4 and Week 5 on SportsLine, and has a 10-6 overall record over the last five weeks.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 8 college football odds and is sharing his top picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks on the top sports betting apps, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top Week 8 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 8 college football picks: He's backing South Carolina (-130) on the money line against Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Columbia. This is a brutal schedule spot for the Vols, who haven't had a bye this year and are coming off a physical and emotional win over Alabama. The Gamecocks struggled early this season, but bounced back with a huge upset at Florida two weeks ago before getting last week off.

South Carolina has won three of the past four in this series in Columbia, including a 63-38 triumph over a top-5 Tennessee team in 2022.

"If South Carolina were going to quit on head coach Shane Beamer, it would have been against Florida," Casale told SportsLine. "Instead, the Gamecocks hammered the Gators. South Carolina has three losses but is a couple of plays away from being 5-1. They blew two games against Kentucky and Mississippi State, where they led in the second half. This is a "season on the line" game for South Carolina, and they had an extra week to prepare for Tennessee. I took the Gamecocks ML -130, but I'm also fine laying less than a field goal on the spread with South Carolina." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 8 college football picks

Casale has found three other college football picks he loves, including calling form more chaos as he's expecting two big underdogs to stay within the spread in their matchups. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 8 of college football, and which underdogs should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper who is on a 10-6 roll, and find out.