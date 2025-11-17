The 2025 college football season enters Week 13 and while there may not be many marquee games on the schedule as teams try to avoid a heavyweight fight before major rivalry games in Week 14, there are still some intriguing contests in the grand scheme of the sport. That means opportunities for bettors to take advantage of the chaos and make bold bets for higher payouts, including two contests with College Football Playoff implications.

Missouri money line vs. Oklahoma (12 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Sooners are coming off a huge win over Alabama, which substantially boosted their playoff chances. Oklahoma has some challenging games left against Missouri and LSU, with Columbia's Tigers first up on the schedule. Being at home certainly helps, and Mizzou is playing a backup quarterback. However, Ahmad Hardy is coming off a 200-yard, three-touchdown showing and is proving why he's one of the best running backs in the country. This is a tough spot for the Sooners, who have lost two of the last three games in the rivalry. Oklahoma has spoiled a few seasons for Missouri and it's time for the Tigers to return the favor. The SportsLine Projection Model has Mizzou winning in 38% of simulations to bring value as a +281 consensus underdog (wager $100 to win $281).

Louisville money line vs. SMU (12 p.m. ET Saturday)

There's been so much chaos in the ACC over the last few weeks, so why not keep it going? The Cardinals are basically out of the CFP conversation after their loss to Cal, but they are still more than capable of throwing a wrench into SMU's plans. The Mustangs have an opening to the ACC title game and CFP, so they'll be ready to go. It helps for SMU to be at home but Louisville went to Miami and upset the Hurricanes. The SportsLine Projection Model sees Louisville winning in 43% of simulations, bringing value at +143 consensus odds (wager $100 to win $143).

Maryland money line vs. Michigan (4 p.m. ET Saturday)

Things have gone downhill in College Park since the collapse against Washington. The Terrapins were on the verge of being 5-0 before giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter of a 24-20 loss to the Huskies and that has spiraled into a six-game losing streak. The Wolverines know they can still make the playoff if they beat Ohio State, and they're going to be looking ahead to that game next week. Maryland still has one of the most aggressive defenses in the country and Malik Washington is still an explosive quarterback. I'll back the Terps to pull off the upset, and the SportsLine Projection Model has them winning in 26% of simulations to offer value at +400 consensus odds (wager $100 to win $400).