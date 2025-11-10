There's no such thing as a quiet weekend in college football, and Week 12 of the 2025 season might have the most potential for chaos with heavyweight matchups like Oklahoma vs. Alabama and Texas vs. Georgia headlining the slate. Last week, we missed out on LSU and Navy but correctly backed Iowa State as a spread underdog against TCU. You could've had an even better payout backing the Cyclones on the money line. If you're interested in college football betting and are willing to take some risk for a huge reward, here are three bold bets we'd recommend for this week's games.

Pittsburgh money line vs. Notre Dame (12 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Panthers have been energized by a switch at quarterback, with Mason Heintschel featuring prominently in the team's five-game winning streak. Pitt hasn't really played itself into ACC title contention as much as teams around it have flopped, but the Panthers suddenly find themselves with a great chance to get to Charlotte and possibly the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame is rolling right now after dropping its first two games and appears to be unstoppable This is a spot where the Irish have historically struggled, and Pitt's defense can cause problems for CJ Carr. The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see this happening as Notre Dame wins in 87% of simulations, but that's why this is a bold bet.

The Mountaineers are coming off a nice win over Colorado, while the Sun Devils have to complete the rest of their season without star quarterback Sam Leavitt. Arizona State is a deserving favorite as Kenny Dillingham's squad has only one home loss over the last two seasons coming into Week 12, but West Virginia should be able to cover a double-digit spread against a backup quarterback. The Mountaineers cover as 11.5-point underdogs in 55% of SportsLine model simulations.

TCU money line vs. BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday)

It can be debated whether this qualifies as a bold bet, as TCU does have one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Josh Hoover and BYU just got dominated by Texas Tech. However, the Cougars are at home and are still considered CFP hopefuls while the Horned Frogs saw their Big 12 chances go up in smoke against Iowa State. I think it's a good spot for TCU to catch BYU by surprise and the SportsLine model agrees, with the Horned Frogs winning in 52% of simulations.