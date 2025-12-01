It's conference championship week in college football and the four Power 5 conference champions will punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. The highest ranked Group of 5 champion will also get a berth in the CFP, which means Tulane has a "win and in" scenario when it matches up with North Texas in the AAC championship game. With a limited slate to choose from, we've taken a slightly different approach with our bold bets for this week.

Tulane money line (+114) vs. North Texas (8 p.m. ET, Friday)

This year's AAC conference title game is essentially the transfer portal bowl, as Tulane and North Texas players will be auditioning for gigs at Florida, Oklahoma State and other programs. Tulane's Jon Sumrall is heading to Gainesville while North Texas' Eric Morris is going to Stillwater, and players will want to follow. The formula for the Green Wave is simple; win and you're in the CFP. Sumrall is getting a chance to see this season through before bouncing, and I believe the players respond in kind.

Naturally, if you're backing Tulane to win this game, it also makes sense to bet on the Green Wave making the playoff (+115 at DraftKings) to essentially double your winnings.

The Dukes are on the outside looking in at the moment in the CFP picture (+130 to make it), but there's a path to getting there. It involves Tulane losing and James Madison looking extremely appealing in a victory over Troy. This is a big spread, and the important thing is winning a conference championship, but style points do matter here. I expect James Madison to win by 24 or more and would even consider taking bigger alternate spread lines where offered.

Georgia money line (-115) vs. Alabama (4 p.m. ET, Saturday)

Is taking Georgia really a bold bet? After all, the Bulldogs are going to be playing a de facto home game in Atlanta and are 2.5-point favorites against Alabama. However, look at the history between these programs. Alabama has won 10 of the last 11 meetings, including the last three. While the programs are 1-1 against each other in national championship games, Alabama has a 4-0 mark over Georgia in SEC title games. The Crimson Tide have won six of the seven meetings since 2012 when both programs have been ranked in the top 5. In short, Alabama has some sort of stranglehold on Georgia in big games. The difference this time is there is substantial pressure on the Crimson Tide. If they win, they're in the CFP. If they lose, there's a good chance they miss the playoff. That'll send Tuscaloosa into a tailspin and call Kalen DeBoer's coaching into question.