While Maryland and Cal couldn't quite keep up with Indiana and Virginia, respectively, in Week 10 of the 2025 college football season, NC State pulled off the upset over previously undefeated Georgia Tech. If you made a bold bet on the Wolfpack (which we suggested in last week's article), you were rewarded. Here's a look at which games those interested in college football betting should target when it comes to bold wagers for Week 11.

The Irish have been rolling since losing their first two games of the season but they did get some resistance in Week 10 against Boston College. Notre Dame won 25-10 and now has to deal with Navy, which is in contention for a College Football Playoff spot through the Group of Five. The Midshipmen are tough to prepare for with their triple option option, and this is a massive spread. The SportsLine Projection Model has Navy covering in 53% of simulations.

Iowa State money line vs. TCU (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

The Horned Frogs are still in contention in the Big 12, while the Cyclones are out of the race after losing to BYU and Arizona State in the last two weeks. Going down to Fort Worth is not easy, Josh Hoover is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and Iowa State is missing some key defensive players. However, this is a massive trap game spot for TCU as it might be looking ahead to facing the Cougars in Week 12. The Cyclones win in 47% of simulations as SportsLine, giving them value as +197 underdogs (wager $100 to win $197).

LSU money line vs. Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday)

Brian Kelly is gone and the season is over for the Tigers when it comes to any meaningful postseason games. This is LSU's Super Bowl and Garrett Nussmeier's last opportunity to beat Alabama as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. The Crimson Tide won't overlook LSU, but they are at home and might just be glancing ahead to Oklahoma on Nov. 15, a game which has bigger implications in the SEC and College Football Playoff. I'll back LSU to cause a little chaos in one last ditch effort to salvage something from this campaign. The Tigers win in 39% of simulations at SportsLine, bringing value as +320 underdogs (wager $100 to win $320).