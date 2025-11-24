The 2025 college football season enters its final week of the regular season and that means rivalries are renewed. While some traditional contests like the Apple Cup and Bedlam won't be featured thanks to conference realignment, college football fans will still get a taste of the best rivalry matchups in the sport over Thanksgiving weekend. And when it comes to college football rivalry games, you throw the records out the window. Here's a look at three games to target when looking to make bold bets for Week 14 of the college football season.

Ole Miss released a statement from its athletics director last week saying an announcement on Lane Kiffin's future will be made after the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Typically, that means the coach and school have agreed to an extension. What better way to spoil what is your rival's most special season in recent memory by winning the Egg Bowl? The Bulldogs have been dominated in this rivalry of late, losing four of the last five and the last two in Starkville. Ole Miss has entered this game as a ranked side in five straight matchups. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Rebels winning in 77% of simulations. And yet, it's worth taking a flier on Mississippi State on Friday.

Michigan money line vs. Ohio State (12 p.m. ET, Saturday)

It can't happen five years in a row right? Right? The Buckeyes won eight straight in this rivalry matchup before the Wolverines flipped the script in 2021 en route to the Big Ten championship game. Michigan has won four in a row, including last year's 13-10 upset which resulted in a brawl at the end of the game. Ryan Day's squad has aspirations of repeating as national champions but his tenure has been marred by struggling to beat Michigan. The Wolverines have an outside shot at the Big Ten title game and College Football Playoff, so they have additional incentives beyond the rivalry. Michigan wins in 32% of SportsLine model simulations, bringing value as a consensus +304 underdog (wager $100 to win $304).

Virginia Tech money line vs. Virginia (7 p.m. ET, Saturday)

The Cavaliers are in line to make the ACC title game for the first time since 2019 and Tony Elliott is likely to win Coach of the Year honors for the job he's done in Charlottesville. However, a familiar foe stands in Virginia's way. The Hokies have been a thorn in Virginia's side for two decades, winning 19 of the last 20 matchups in this rivalry. There's a lot of momentum around this program with a reported cash infusion and James Franklin's arrival as head coach, so players will be fired up and trying to boost their stock to either stay in Blacksburg or cash out in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech wins in 33% of simulations to bring value as a consensus +330 underdog.