The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. This offer is perfect for a Week 7 college football slate featuring BYU vs. Notre Dame and Oklahoma vs. Kentucky in primetime. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 7

Indiana to win vs. Ohio State: Yes $0.43, No $0.58

Missouri vs. Ole Miss less than 58.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

BYU to win vs. Notre Dame: Yes $0.22, No $0.79

Indiana vs. Ohio State predictions

The Hoosiers host the Buckeyes in one of the top games not just of the week, but for all of 2026. The Buckeyes are looking for revenge after the Hoosiers took them down in the Big Ten title game last year en route to a national championship. Ohio State is 5-1 on the year and has won four straight after losing to Texas in non-conference play. The Hoosiers survived a scare at Nebraska last week to move to 6-0. They've now won 22 straight games. The Hoosiers win in 52% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

An Indiana win is trading at $0.43 per share, while Ohio State winning is $0.58 per share. Get a $55 bonus using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Missouri vs. Ole Miss predictions

The SEC has a massive game with College Football implications this weekend with Missouri visiting Ole Miss. The Tigers fell to Mississippi State a few weeks ago but have since won two in a row to move to 5-1. The Rebels are 4-1 and beat Vanderbilt last week after falling to Florida, which Missouri has beaten. With both teams at one loss, this could drastically hurt the loser's CFP chances. These teams have great offenses but combine for fewer than 58.5 points in 57.5% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

More than 58.5 points being scored here is trading at $0.50, while more than 58.5 is $0.51. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Notre Dame vs. BYU predictions

One undefeated team will fall this weekend as Notre Dame visits BYU in Provo. The Fighting Irish are 6-0 and the Cougars are 5-0. Neither side has really been tested quite yet amid easier schedules to start 2026, but this is an important matchup for both programs. Notre Dame went 10-2 last year but missed the CFP, while BYU went 12-2 and also missed the CFP. The Cougars will have the home crowd buzzing, and they win in 36% of simulations.

A Cougars win is $0.22 at Kalshi, and a Fighting Irish win is $0.79. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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